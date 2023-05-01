Sentinel U® Announces Contest to Provide a Deserving Nurse Free Meals for One Year

The winner will be announced May 17.

WATERBURY, Conn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel U®, an award-winning provider of web-based education simulations for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, is celebrating National Nurses Week by honoring one deserving nurse with free meal kit delivery for one year. Nominations will be accepted from May 1 through May 12 at midnight (EDT). Winners will be announced May 17.

Colleagues, family members and friends are invited to nominate nursing professionals who embody the heroism and compassion of today's healthcare professionals. Nominees must be active, registered nurses in the U.S. Entries must include a short essay explaining why the nominee deserves to be recognized.

"Nurses are often the unsung heroes of the healthcare industry, working long hours to care for patients while sacrificing their own well-being," said Sentinel U Vice President of Healthcare Innovation Laura Gonzalez, PhD, APRN, CNE, CHSE-A, ANEF, FAAN. "By providing free meals for one year to a deserving nurse, we hope to make a positive impact on their life and show them how much we value their hard work and dedication."

The prize will include three weekly meals kits for up to four people. The winner can choose from 17 delicious weekly recipes, which can be prepared in 30 minutes.

The winner will also receive a Sentinel U Leadership Simulation Bundle, which includes training in Interprofessional Teams, Nursing Quality Indicators® , and Patient Management and Delegation®.

To nominate a deserving nursing professional, visit https://learn.sentinelu.com/2023-nurses-week.

About Sentinel U®

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of healthcare simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgment and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 150,000 learner experiences worldwide. The company was named 2022 EdTech Company of the Year by the Global Business Tech Awards, a 2022 Gold winner of The Stevie® Awards for Best Virtual Learning Solution and received the 2022 APEX Award for Publication Excellence for its rebrand campaign. Learn more: www.sentinelu.com.

