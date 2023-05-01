South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. Partners with Evertreen to Plant 4,000 Trees

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. ("SSSHI") is pleased to announce its partnership with Evertreen, an innovative technology company that empowers individuals worldwide to contribute to a sustainable future by planting trees and monitoring them through satellite tracking. The platform also provides stable employment opportunities for local farming communities.

In 2022, South Street Securities Holdings planted 1,200 trees in Honduras on behalf of its employees and customers to contribute to a greener planet. This year, the firm has donated an additional 4,000 trees in Kenya, contributing a total of 780 tons of carbon absorption.

"We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our values and is committed to creating a sustainable future," commented James Tabacchi, Chief Executive Officer of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

With a network of 3,000+ local farmers, Evertreen is committed to planting trees that fight global warming, prevent desertification, create new ecosystems and reduce industrial impacts like pollution. The platform's digital satellite tracking allows users to receive continuous updates on the growth status, nitrogen concentration, photosynthetic activity, soil conditions and more.

"Evertreen empowers anyone to support our planet, regardless of their location. Together, we can combat deforestation, support local communities, and make a significant contribution to the environment," said Stephen Mellert, Head of Business Development at Matrix Applications LLC.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging and equity finance, Matrix Applications, LLC, a technology and back-office services company, South Street Capital Management, LLC, an asset management company, and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a service-disabled veteran and minority owned broker dealer

