Absolut® Announces New US Collaboration with Ocean Spray®

The #1 Premium Imported Vodka1 & the #1 Cranberry Juice Brand2 set to Launch America's Favorite Vodka-Based Cocktail3, the Vodka-Cranberry, in a Ready-to-Drink Format

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolut®, a brand Born To Mix, introduces the Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray® Vodka-Cranberry Range – a new Ready-to-Drink line with Ocean Spray® building on the brands' successful marketing partnership in the US.

Inspired by the classic combination of Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, this iconic collaboration will deliver one of America's favorite serves in a convenient format with a new Ready-to-Drink line coming early 2024. This new range combines the highest quality premium vodka from Absolut with real cranberry juice from Ocean Spray®, crisp sparkling water and other natural flavors. The range will include a variety 8-Pack of four sparkling combinations, two 4-Packs and Single Cans.

"Ocean Spray's cranberry heritage is bringing real juice credentials to the spirits category," said Monisha Dabek, Chief Commercial Officer & General Manager, USA, at Ocean Spray. "We're excited to bring to life a longstanding consumer favorite pour, Vodka + Cran™, and are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Absolut and Pernod Ricard USA teams to delight consumers into the future."

"Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice have long been enjoyed together at bars and in homes across the country," said Natalie Accari, Vice President, RTD & Convenience North America, Pernod Ricard USA. "We are very excited to be bringing this beloved classic cocktail to our consumers in a convenient new format."

The brands have already been working together on integrated programming, co-packaging, innovation, and new offerings that will start rolling out in exciting ways this summer for their likeminded consumers.

"Absolut and Cranberry Juice are among the most popular drinks with our consumers4 and now we are making it easier than ever with two powerhouse brands coming together," said Reshma Dhati, Senior Brand Director of Marketing, Absolut. "We're making delicious, quality drinks that are hassle-free so hosts can relax and enjoy the moment, while also making them easy to enjoy on-the-go."

Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Vodka-Cranberry Range is manufactured, marketed, and distributed by Pernod Ricard USA. To learn more, follow @absolutus.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray, an agricultural cooperative, was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, they've grown into a vibrant global CPG company, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, they have worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, Ocean Spray® cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold. ™

1 Source (by volume in the US): Nielsen AOC + Liq Plus L52W through 04/08/2023

2Source: IRI MULO+C L52W through 04/08/2023

3Technomic, Q2, 2022: Cranberry is the most preferred vodka mixer at 42%, growing +8% YoY

4Alcohol Consumption Tracker: 9.2% of Absolut servings are mixed with cranberry (vs. 6.6% of total Vodka)

