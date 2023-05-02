THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB NATIONAL AGILITY CHAMPIONSHIP LEAPS ONTO ESPN2

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that the AKC National Agility Championship presented by YuMOVE will air on ESPN2. The competition will premiere on Monday, May 8th at 8pm ET. The National Agility Championship brings the top Agility athletes in the nation together for an exciting competition that is sure to thrill spectators.

National Agility Championship (PRNewswire)

This year's AKC National Agility Championship was held March 16-19 at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex at Expo Square in Tulsa, OK. Nearly 1,300 dogs and their handlers competed to become the National Champion in their respective jump height. Dogs entered competed in 8", 12", 16", 20", 24", or 24C" jump heights.

"Agility is a high-energy competition, and we can't wait for ESPN viewers to get a front row seat to the action," said Carrie DeYoung, Director of Agility. "The best of the best competed, so it will be thrilling to watch."

The broadcast will be hosted by ESPN's Phil Murphy, including play-by-play by sportscaster Carolyn Manno and analysis by Terry Simons.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Kennel Club