Kimberly-Clark and Productsup streamline global data flow to Amazon

BERLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Productsup announced today that Kimberly-Clark , the global manufacturer of brands such as Huggies, DryNites, Kleenex, and Cottonelle, has overcome their content syndication challenges to achieve the desired business results with the company's powerful Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform. With Productsup, Kimberly-Clark creates customized content per country and automatically sends it to Amazon's marketplace worldwide.

"Every retailer has its own online content needs. Whether it concerns ecommerce players or brick & mortar customers, every algorithm is different," said Sophie van Logtestijn, Customer Business Manager eCommerce at Kimberly-Clark. "That is why it's important to have a correct foundation to build on. Productsup helps us in building this foundation. Our goal is to continuously improve our online shelf presentation. Productsup offers a fully automated content platform and the necessary support to make this happen."

Kimberly-Clark leverages Productsup to ensure all of its brands provide customers with a personalized yet unified experience across any channel. For instance, Productsup's partnership with Amazon allows it to automatically publish product content worldwide within all of Amazon's product categories. Kimberly-Clark can now optimize its commerce performance on Amazon with the assurance that all product data, images, and videos are published with the highest quality and at maximum speed to achieve optimal conversion.

"Managing a consistent brand across the globe provides many challenges, such as ensuring all online website visitors are presented with accurate and consistent product content in the correct language," said Koen Looijmans, Executive Vice President, Retail at Productsup (formerly Founder & CEO of World of Content). "Since working with Kimberly-Clark, we've been able to ensure that all of its product content is always optimized and published correctly, enabling the company to reach more consumers around the world and provide them with a positive experience." This partnership started between Kimberly-Clark and World of Content, which was acquired by Productsup in June of 2022.

About Productsup

Productsup helps brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces navigate commerce complexity. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 300 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 1,000 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at www.productsup.com .

