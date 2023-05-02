OMRON Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg Named one of Crain's Notable Leaders in Health Care 2023

Crain's Chicago Business recognizes Mr. Kellogg as a health care leader making a significant industry impact and driving meaningful change

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare, Inc., the global leader in personal heart health and wellness technology, today announced that President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg is recognized in the inaugural Most Notable Leaders in Health Care 2023 list issued by Crain's Chicago Business.

Crain's is recognizing Mr. Kellogg for leading OMRON Healthcare's evolution to its Going for Zero mission to eliminate heart attack and stroke, for achieving meaningful firsts that redefined the blood pressure monitoring experience, and for guiding the company into its long-term focus on digital health tools to provide real-time health coaching and support.

"Our Going for Zero mission at OMRON is at the center of everything we do, every partnership we form, and every product we develop. Going for Zero is all about outcomes for those we serve. At OMRON Healthcare, we judge our success not by units sold, but by lives changed and lives saved," said Kellogg.

"Thank you to Crain's. I share this honor with our OMRON Healthcare team – every one of them has made a commitment to Going for Zero and to doing their part every day to pursue this bold mission," said Kellogg.

In the past five years, OMRON Healthcare has introduced HeartGuide™, the first wearable blood pressure monitor in the form of a wristwatch; Complete™, the first blood pressure monitor with built-in EKG to help detect AFib and irregular heartbeat; and VitalSight™, OMRON's first remote patient monitoring service.

Last year, the company launched a new version of its OMRON Connect app, which syncs with every OMRON connected blood pressure monitor. OMRON Connect provides insights on blood pressure readings and real-time coaching to help users reduce their heart attack and stroke risk. Under Mr. Kellogg's leadership, the company continues to invest in the app experience and introduce new features in OMRON Connect, which recently won an award for outstanding digital health service at CES, the world's largest innovation showcase.

The inaugural Crain's Chicago "Notable Leaders in Health Care" recognizes prominent leaders from the industry. Crain's solicited nominations from editors and correspondents around the area, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key criteria, including promoting diversity and inclusion within his/her organization; demonstrating leadership in professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives; being employed at a health care organization and having at least 10 years of experience in the field; as well as on their involvement in expanding the business and/or technology side of health care; and location.

Mr. Kellogg is active on Twitter where he regularly shares his perspectives on the health care industry and heart health news. To learn more about OMRON Healthcare, the company's Going for Zero mission and its innovations, visit OMRONHealthcare.com, and follow OMRON Healthcare on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With 50 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. With well over 300 million devices sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. OMRON Healthcare has always strived to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, and we provide products and services in over 110 countries. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com .

