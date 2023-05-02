Verismo Therapeutics Announces the Activation of its STAR-101 Clinical Trial at the University of Pennsylvania

Verismo Therapeutics Announces the Activation of its STAR-101 Clinical Trial at the University of Pennsylvania

Clinical-stage CAR-T company is actively recruiting patients for Phase 1 trial to evaluate SynKIR™-110, a new treatment for pleural mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma and ovarian cancer

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics , a clinical-stage CAR-T company and University of Pennsylvania spinout developing novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that it has activated its STAR-101 Phase 1 clinical trial at the University of Pennsylvania.

https://verismotherapeutics.com/ (PRNewswire)

STAR-101 will evaluate Verismo's lead candidate, SynKIR™-110, an investigational new drug for the treatment of mesothelin-overexpressing malignant pleural mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma and ovarian cancer. Verismo Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 1 multicenter clinical trial in these tumor types to evaluate the feasibility and safety of SynKIR-110 (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05568680 ).

Verismo achieved clearance from the FDA to administer this multicenter clinical trial under the IND Verismo submitted for SynKIR™-110, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing mesotheliomas with SynKIR™-110 in September 2022. SynKIR ™-110 received Fast Track designation in April 2023 .

"This trial marks a pivotal moment for our company," said Dr. Bryan Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Verismo Therapeutics. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with distinguished researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, including Dr. Janos Tanyi, MD, PhD, Dr. Andrew Haas, MD, PhD, and Dr. Mark O'Hara, MD, to bring this innovative therapy to those who require it the most."

Dr. Tanyi, an associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and a principal investigator for the trial, said, "Our team is excited to be part of this clinical trial with Verismo. We are enthusiastic about the prospects of this innovative therapy and its capacity to provide new hope and improved outcomes for individuals who urgently need effective treatment options."

For more information about the STAR-101 clinical trial, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05568680 .

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acts as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells using additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell functional persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. The KIR-CAR platform is being investigated in combination with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to potentially provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, bringing its first asset SynKIR™-110 into first-in-human clinical trial in Q1-2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

Editor's Note: Penn holds equity interests in Verismo and has licensed certain Penn-owned intellectual property to Verismo. Penn's Perelman School of Medicine receives funding for research and development of certain Verismo products. Penn may receive future financial benefits related to the licensing of certain Penn intellectual property to Verismo.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Moritz

Zer0 to 5ive

jmoritz@0to5.com

917-748-4006

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verismo Therapeutics