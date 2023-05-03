Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Revenue increased 20 percent powered by 9 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth





Reaffirms fiscal 2023 guidance, reflecting continued market shares gains and resilient needs-based category

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

For the first quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $562.5 million, up 20 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 19 percent versus the prior year driven by 9 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth.

Net Income decreased 14 percent versus the prior year to $29.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 11 percent to $42.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share1, while Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8 percent to $127.8 million.

"Our team delivered another quarter of strong results and market share growth powered by our differentiated customer value proposition in a needs-based service category. Our proven playbook, track record of execution and pipeline for new store development provide strong line of sight into future growth. We are leveraging our scale and network benefits across our diversified platform to capitalize on the continued momentum in our business," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable long-term growth providing more services to more customers."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Comparisons are first quarter of 2023 ended April 1, 2023 versus first quarter of 2022 ended March 26, 2022 unless otherwise noted

Revenue increased 20 percent to $562.5 million , driven by same-store sales and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 9 percent.

The Company added 59 net new stores during the quarter.

Net Income decreased 14 percent to $29.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income 1 decreased 11 percent to $42.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share 1 .

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8 percent to $127.8 million .

First Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales Revenue (in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA1 (in millions) Maintenance $ 441.9 1,666 12.6 % $ 227.7 $ 73.0 Car Wash 155.0 1,116 (11.3 %) 157.0 44.3 Paint, Collision & Glass 816.0 1,877 14.1 % 120.8 35.7 Platform Services 90.0 205 (5.0 %) 52.0 17.0 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 5.0

Total $ 1,502.9 4,864 9.0 % $ 562.5 *Car Wash same-store sales declined 11.3% in the first quarter. Foreign exchange rate movement had a 230 basis point negative impact. The impact of foreign exchange rate movement on the remaining segments was not significant.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the first quarter with total liquidity of $466.3 million, consisting of $190.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $275.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand its variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The Company reiterates its expectations for fiscal year 2023 reflecting continued market shares gains driven by both robust same-store sales and net store growth:

Revenue of approximately $2.35 billion .





Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $590 million .





Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of approximately $1.21 .

The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.

___________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results today, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until August 1, 2023.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.8 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts)

April 1, 2023

March 26, 2022 Revenue:







Franchise royalties and fees

$ 43,515

$ 37,888 Company-operated store sales

376,066

292,391 Independently-operated store sales

52,532

63,089 Advertising contributions

21,677

19,698 Supply and other revenue

68,677

55,257 Total revenue

562,467

468,323 Operating expenses:







Company-operated store expenses

243,409

177,867 Independently-operated store expenses

29,364

33,299 Advertising expenses

21,677

19,698 Supply and other expenses

37,266

32,774 Selling, general and administrative expenses

112,328

92,220 Acquisition costs

1,847

4,318 Store opening costs

1,025

506 Depreciation and amortization

38,198

33,023 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations

167

898 Total operating expenses

485,281

394,603 Operating income

77,186

73,720 Other expenses, net:







Interest expense, net

38,141

25,353 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net

(1,675)

971 Total other expenses, net

36,466

26,324 Net income before taxes

40,720

47,396 Income tax expense

10,971

12,968 Net income

29,749

34,428 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

$ —

$ (15) Net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

$ 29,749

$ 34,443









Earnings per share:







Basic

$ 0.18

$ 0.21 Diluted

$ 0.17

$ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

162,784

162,762 Diluted

166,874

166,748

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) April 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,841

$ 227,110 Restricted cash 792

792 Accounts and notes receivable, net 216,621

179,888 Inventory 77,848

72,040 Prepaid and other assets 54,149

40,084 Income tax receivable 12,715

15,075 Advertising fund assets, restricted 48,618

36,421 Total current assets 601,584

571,410 Other assets 22,773

30,561 Property and equipment, net 1,710,057

1,545,738 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,312,568

1,299,189 Deferred commissions 6,691

7,121 Intangibles, net 761,597

765,903 Goodwill 2,287,960

2,277,065 Deferred tax assets 2,925

2,911 Total assets $ 6,706,155

$ 6,499,898 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 88,862

$ 60,606 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 300,813

317,318 Income tax payable 2,617

4,454 Current portion of long-term debt 33,263

32,986 Income tax receivable liability 53,554

53,328 Advertising fund liabilities 47,572

36,726 Total current liabilities 526,681

505,418 Long-term debt 2,816,493

2,705,281 Deferred tax liabilities 282,709

276,749 Operating lease liabilities 1,202,359

1,177,501 Income tax receivable liability 117,915

117,915 Deferred revenue 29,506

30,046 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,450

33,419 Total liabilities 5,007,113

4,846,329 Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 167,560,449 and

167,404,047 shares outstanding; respectively 1,675

1,674 Additional paid-in capital 1,633,460

1,628,904 Retained earnings 114,544

84,795 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,267)

(62,435) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 1,698,412

1,652,938 Non-controlling interests 630

631 Total shareholders' equity 1,699,042

1,653,569 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,706,155

$ 6,499,898

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) April 1, 2023

March 26, 2022 Net income $ 29,749

$ 34,428 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 38,198

33,023 Equity-based compensation expense 2,564

2,618 Loss on foreign denominated transactions 161

970 (Gain) loss on foreign currency derivatives (1,836)

2,702 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions 1,671

(618) Amortization of interest rate hedge (519)

— Bad debt expense 82

372 Asset impairment costs 167

898 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 1,850

2,224 Benefit for deferred income taxes 4,650

132 Other, net 4,043

5,231 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts and notes receivable, net (44,084)

(21,123) Inventory (5,473)

(1,787) Prepaid and other assets (13,867)

6,133 Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted 906

(1,204) Other Assets (7,382)

(5,736) Deferred commissions 455

(39) Deferred revenue 161

455 Accounts payable 25,597

509 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (960)

(61,624) Income tax receivable 659

11,476 Cash provided by operating activities 36,792

9,040 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (169,155)

(68,967) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,307)

(224,526) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 16,772

37,781 Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets —

2,380 Cash used in investing activities (181,690)

(253,332) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt (7,002)

(4,820) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 195,000

— Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (80,000)

— Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (854)

(879) Stock option exercises 1,380

— Other, net (32)

(20) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 108,492

(5,719) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,392

(592) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund

assets, restricted (34,014)

(250,603) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 227,110

523,414 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 32,871

38,586 Restricted cash, beginning of period 792

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,

restricted, beginning of period 260,773

562,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 190,841

270,681 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 35,126

40,716 Restricted cash, end of period 792

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,

restricted, end of period $ 226,759

$ 312,189

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance

Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023 compared to the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts)

April 1, 2023

March 26, 2022 Net income

$ 29,749

$ 34,428 Acquisition related costs(a)

1,847

4,318 Non-core items and project costs, net(b)

1,824

866 Straight-line rent adjustment(c)

4,365

4,093 Equity-based compensation expense(d)

2,564

2,618 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e)

(1,675)

971 Asset sale leaseback loss (gain), impairment and closed store expenses(f)

1,844

(124) Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(g)

6,036

5,142 Provision for uncertain tax positions(h)

—

76 Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments

46,554

52,388 Tax impact of adjustments(i)

(4,213)

(4,612) Adjusted net income

42,341

47,776 Net income loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

(15) Adjusted Net Income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

$ 42,341

$ 47,791









Adjusted Earnings Per Share







Basic1

$ 0.25

$ 0.29 Diluted1

$ 0.25

$ 0.28









Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

162,784

162,762 Diluted

166,874

166,748











(1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is

calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the

amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic

earnings per share calculation was $0.9 million for the three months ended April 1, 2023, respectively, and Adjusted Net Income

attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $0.8 million for the three months

ended April 1, 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023 compared to the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)













Three months ended (in thousands)

April 1, 2023

March 26, 2022 Net income

$ 29,749

$ 34,428 Income tax expense

10,971

12,968 Interest expense, net

38,141

25,353 Depreciation and amortization

38,198

33,023 EBITDA

117,059

105,772 Acquisition related costs(a)

1,847

4,318 Non-core items and project costs, net(b)

1,824

866 Straight-line rent adjustment(c)

4,365

4,093 Equity-based compensation expense(d)

2,564

2,618 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e)

(1,675)

971 Asset impairment and closed store expenses(f)

1,844

(124) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 127,828

$ 118,514

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes

(a) Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. (b) Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives. (c) Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments. (d) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense. (e) Represents foreign currency transaction (gains)/losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans, which are partially offset by unrealized (gains)/ losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts. (f) Relates to (gain)/loss, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations, lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates. (g) Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statements of operations. (h) Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties. (i) Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)





Three months ended (in thousands)

April 1, 2023

March 26,

2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:







Maintenance

$ 72,986

$ 52,485 Car Wash

44,309

55,720 Paint, Collision & Glass

35,712

28,930 Platform Services

17,030

14,165 Corporate and other

(41,184)

(32,280) Store opening costs

(1,025)

(506) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 127,828

$ 118,514

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended April 1, 2023 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 246,683

$ —

738,563

$ 89,103

$ 1,074,349 Company-operated stores

195,260

102,446

77,479

881

376,066 Independently operated Stores

—

52,532

—

—

52,532 Total System-wide Sales

$ 441,943

$ 154,978

$ 816,042

$ 89,984

$ 1,502,947





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,067

—

1,642

204

2,913 Company-operated stores

599

400

235

1

1,235 Independently operated Stores

—

716

—

—

716 Total Store Count

1,666

1,116

1,877

205

4,864

























Three months ended March 26, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 200,284

$ —

$ 618,969

$ 89,643

$ 908,896 Company-operated stores

156,828

94,495

39,916

1,152

292,391 Independently operated Stores

—

63,089

—

—

63,089 Total System-wide Sales

$ 357,112

$ 157,584

$ 658,885

$ 90,795

$ 1,264,376





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

982

—

1,611

201

2,794 Company-operated stores

549

341

119

1

1,010 Independently operated Stores

—

722

—

—

722 Total Store Count

1,531

1,063

1,730

202

4,526

