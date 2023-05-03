EdLogics Selected by Amazon Web Services for Health Equity Initiative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative has selected EdLogics to be part of its $40 million, three-year commitment to support organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

EdLogics is a Virginia Beach-based digital health communications and consumer engagement company dedicated to improving health literacy by transforming the way people learn about health. EdLogics, in partnership with Virginia-registered non-profit Global Action Platform, launched Healthier757, a regional collective impact initiative to improve health literacy and address health equity across the Hampton Roads region. Healthier757 partners with a wide array of community-based organizations to promote free access to vital health information through its game-based and incentive-driven online platform, Rewards for Healthy Living. These partners provide resources to address chronic health conditions, preventive care, nutrition, mental health, and more to the region's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Rewards for Healthy Living is powered by AWS' cloud technology and is used by employers, academic institutions, municipalities, and non-profit organizations to improve health literacy, drive positive health behaviors, achieve better health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.

Through the Health Equity Initiative, AWS offers credits and specialized technical expertise to selected organizations around the world that use AWS services to improve health outcomes and health equity. The support from AWS will enable Healthier757 to improve health literacy and workforce productivity across Hampton Roads, strengthening the region's economy and powering its growth.

"AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood," said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. "Cloud technology can help address inequities in global health to expand access to the services people need to live longer, healthier lives – no matter who they are or where they live. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping EdLogics and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes."

"We are extremely honored to be selected to receive support from this groundbreaking AWS Health Equity Initiative," said Thomas Chamberlain, PharmD, CEO of EdLogics. "Our goal is to address health equity by improving health literacy on a community-wide scale, which will require a highly secure and scalable infrastructure. Our collaboration with AWS provides the technical expertise and services needed to meet our strategic objectives in Hampton Roads and beyond," Chamberlain said.

About EdLogics: EdLogics is a digital health communications and consumer engagement company dedicated to transforming the way people learn about health. The EdLogics Platform is utilized by employers, healthcare organizations, academic institutions, and communities to improve health literacy, drive positive health behaviors, achieve better health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.

Visit: www.edlogics.com

About Global Action Platform: Global Action Platform is a leading university-business network advancing scalable, sustainable solutions for abundant food, health, and prosperity.

Visit: www.globalactionplatform.org

