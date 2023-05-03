Epson Robots to Showcase All-in-One SCARA Robots at Robotics Summit and Expo 2023

Epson to Offer Live Product Demos of T3-B and T6-B SCARA Robots for Manufacturing Industries

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will participate in Robotics Summit and Expo in booth #232. The show is a multifaceted educational forum and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacture, and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligent systems products and services.

Epson Robots to Showcase All-in-One SCARA Robots and demo T3-B and T6-B SCARA robots at Robotics Summit and Expo 2023

What: Epson will offer attendees the opportunity to see live demos of its latest automation solutions offering users ease of use, reliability, performance, and overall value. Epson's live booth demos will include:

T-B Series All-in-One SCARA Robots – The innovative T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer fast, easy and cost-efficient integration, in a space-saving design, and installation in minutes – unlike complex linear-slide systems. With a built-in controller with power for end-of-arm tooling, standard 110 V or 220 V power and no battery required for the encoder, the T-B Series allows for quick development and simplified maintenance. Offering value without compromise, the T-B Series includes the same intuitive software, powerful features and reliability found in Epson's high-end robots while helping to keep the total cost of ownership low. The – The innovative T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer fast, easy and cost-efficient integration, in a space-saving design, and installation in minutes – unlike complex linear-slide systems. With a built-in controller with power for end-of-arm tooling, standard 110 V or 220 V power and no battery required for the encoder, the T-B Series allows for quick development and simplified maintenance. Offering value without compromise, the T-B Series includes the same intuitive software, powerful features and reliability found in Epson's high-end robots while helping to keep the total cost of ownership low. The T3-B and T6-B will be shown with Epson's Vision Guide to demonstrate inspection together with a pick-and-place application.

Advanced Robotic Programming Software – Easy to learn, – Easy to learn, Epson RC+® Industrial Automation Development Software features a comprehensive suite of advanced tools, such as Vision Guidance, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, Parts Feeding, and more. Additionally, an overview of the popular option LabVIEW will be provided.

When: Robotics Summit and Expo exhibit will take place on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.

Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.; Epson booth #232

Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com. For more information on the T-B Series SCARA robots, please visit http://epson.com/space-saving-all-in-one-series-industrial-robots. For more information on Vision Guidance, please https://epson.com/For-Work/Robots/Integrated-Options/Epson-Vision-Guide. For more information on RC+ industrial automation software, please visit https://epson.com/robots-industrial-automation-development-software.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.