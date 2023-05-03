Ireland claims it gave whisky-making to Scotland, and the Scots tend to agree, however, Canada now makes the 'World's Best' potstill whisky!

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - It's official: Canada, specifically Macaloney's Island Distillery on Vancouver Island, distils the best potstill whisky – in the world. Just announced at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards (WWA) in London UK, Macaloney's Kildara single potstill whisky took home the gold medal for 'World's Best.' This success demonstrates the resilience of Macaloney Distillers, who settled a lawsuit with the Scotch Whisky Association in April 2022.

Scotland, Ireland, the U.S.A., Japan and many other countries compete with over 1,500 whisky entries at the WWA. In taking 'World's Best Potstill Whisky,' Macaloney's Island Distillery, which has been making potstill whisky since 2019 beat 15-year-old, 21-year-old, and even 27-year-old whiskies to take the top award.

Graeme Macaloney PhD, Master Whiskymaker and President commented, "We make all our whiskies using traditional methods and hone these processes so they are the best they can possibly be. To achieve this, I studied at the Irish Whiskey Academy and visited with the Master Distiller at Ireland's biggest, most established distillery, Midleton."

Back in Canada, Dr. Macaloney fine-tuned the process and used Canadian barley to get better flavours, despite the lower yield of spirit. "It's about quality, not quantity," said Dr. Macaloney. "We use the best ingredients and equipment even though they cost more. That way, we're able to make award-winning whiskies for both whisky enthusiasts and those new to whisky appreciation to enjoy."

Macaloney's Island Distillery is not simply content to make World's Best whisky but plans to show the world how great Canadian whisky is. The distillery recently began exporting its products globally, with recent shipments going to the UK, U.S.A., Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Taiwan, and Malaysia. They've also arranged to sell their whiskies from their on-line distillery shop (www.MacaloneyDistillers.com/shop) direct to consumers across Canada, the U.S.A., Britain and select European Union countries.

About Macaloney Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery: Macaloney's Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery is a destination craft distillery & brewery funded by Canadian single malt whisky & beer enthusiasts from coast-to-coast via an on-going crowdfunding campaign. The Visitor Centre gift store is normally open 7 days per week for kilt-clad guided tours & tutored tastings.

