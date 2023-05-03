KICKSTAND COCKTAILS SELECTS DET BEVERAGES IN NASHVILLE FOR NEW DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

The vodka-based spicy canned cocktail will now be available across Music City just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KickStand Cocktails, the only ready to drink cocktail dedicated to spice, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with DET Beverages, a Reyes Beverage Group company, that proudly sells and distributes over 10 million cases of beers and spirits annually to more than 4,000 customers. With this newly formed partnership, KickStand Cocktails will be available across Nashville, including surrounding western and middle areas of Tennessee.

KickStand Cocktails is the only canned cocktail dedicated to spice in four crushable flavors: Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber, Charred Pineapple Poblano, Smashed Raspberry Serrano and Torched Peach Chipotle. (PRNewsfoto/Kickstand Cocktails) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with DET Beverages and the strength of Reyes Beverage Group to bring our spicy vodka canned cocktails to Nashville," said Darren Rovell, Founder and CEO, KickStand Cocktails. "DET Beverages has been a leader across Tennessee, and we couldn't be more excited to collaborate to provide Nashville visitors and locals alike with some of the first tastes of KickStand Cocktails."

To kick-off the partnership, KickStand Cocktails will celebrate with Cinco de Mayo themed events all weekend long, including:

"It's Always Cinco in Margaritaville" weekend rooftop takeover at the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville beginning Thursday, May 4 at 4:00 p.m. CST featuring music by Nashville's own celebrity resident DJ Dee Jay Silver with KickStand specials and giveaways. For more event information, please visit @kickstandcocktails on Instagram.

"Welcome to Nashville " tasting at Frugal MacDoogal on Friday, May 5 beginning at 4:00 p.m. CST followed by KickStand specials and giveaways at Bar Sovereign.

KickStand Cocktails is available in four crushable flavors: Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Charred Pineapple Poblano, Smashed Raspberry Serrano, and Torched Peach Chipotle, with four-pack and variety pack options. In addition to Tennessee, KickStand Cocktails is available in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania (including direct-to-consumer). For more information and where to find KickStand, please visit www.kickstandcocktails.com or join the conversation on Instagram @kickstandcocktails or Twitter @drinkkickstand.

ABOUT KICKSTAND COCKTAILS

KickStand Cocktails is the only canned cocktail solely dedicated to spice. Made with vodka, fruit juice and natural flavors, KickStand Cocktails contain: 105 calories, no added sugar, 3g carbs and 5.5% ABV in four clean flavors: Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot). For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Twitter @drinkkickstand and Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

