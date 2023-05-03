Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $328.0 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $322.8 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 were $12.7 million or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 were $13.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are pleased with our first quarter results, as sales increased 1.6% against a difficult comparison, as last year's first quarter was up 17% from the previous year."
By segment, Vehicle Control sales were up 4.1% in the quarter, reflecting continued strength in demand within the aftermarket. Our customers' POS throughout the quarter also remained favorable, which bodes well for future demand.
Turning to Temperature Control, sales declined a modest 0.9% versus the almost 30% growth experienced during the same quarter last year. As a seasonal business, first quarter sales are heavily dependent on customer preseason ordering patterns, and therefore not indicative of the full year.
Engineered Solutions sales were 2% lower than last year's first quarter, but 5% higher than the quarterly average sales level achieved in 2022. We expect this segment to be slightly lumpy quarter to quarter as a result of changes in customer order patterns. Based upon customer interest, we continue to believe long-term sales growth will be strong, though revenue growth from business wins is not linear.
Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating profit margin was 6.6% in the quarter versus 8.3% in the first quarter last year. The decline in profit of $5.3 million was mainly the result of a $5.5 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year, due to rising interest rates. Excluding these incremental factoring costs, our operating expenses would have been flat year over year at 19.5% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.8% in the quarter versus 11.0% last year and was impacted by the above-mentioned factoring expense. We continue to implement both pricing and cost savings initiatives to help offset rising interest cost increases and lingering inflationary pressures on certain commodities and labor expense.
Our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2023 remain unchanged with top line sales growth expected to be in the low single digits with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10% of revenue, assuming current interest rates.
As part of our commitment to return value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2023.
As we recently announced, we are pleased to have published our 2022 Corporate Sustainability report. This report outlines our commitment to being environmentally and socially responsible, and highlights the noticeable progress we have made to date. We remain committed to leveraging sustainability as a catalyst for positive change both within our organization and in the communities within which we operate.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "While uncertainty remains, we continue to be bullish on all of our markets. The aftermarket has a long history of stability in challenging economic times, and while still relatively new to us, we are excited about where we are heading with our Engineered Solutions business and the attention it has been getting from its customer base. We will continue to look for ways to drive growth, offset rising costs and deliver increasing value to all our customers and stakeholders alike."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-225-9448 (domestic) or 203-518-9708 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-4245 (domestic) or 402-220-1173 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 328,028
100.0 %
$ 322,831
100.0 %
COST OF SALES
236,761
72.2 %
232,991
72.2 %
GROSS PROFIT
91,267
27.8 %
89,840
27.8 %
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
69,633
21.2 %
62,884
19.5 %
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
912
0.3 %
41
0.0 %
OTHER INCOME, NET
24
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
OPERATING INCOME
20,746
6.3 %
26,915
8.3 %
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
225
0.1 %
1,449
0.4 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,862
1.2 %
805
0.2 %
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
17,109
5.2 %
27,559
8.5 %
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
4,372
1.3 %
7,005
2.2 %
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
12,737
3.9 %
20,554
6.4 %
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(780)
-0.2 %
(1,116)
-0.3 %
NET EARNINGS
11,957
3.6 %
19,438
6.0 %
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
39
0.0 %
(8)
0.0 %
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 11,918
3.6 %
$ 19,446
6.0 %
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 12,698
3.9 %
$ 20,562
6.4 %
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(780)
-0.2 %
(1,116)
-0.3 %
TOTAL
$ 11,918
3.6 %
$ 19,446
6.0 %
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.59
$ 0.94
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.04)
(0.06)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.55
$ 0.88
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.57
$ 0.91
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.03)
(0.04)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.54
$ 0.87
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,609,618
21,978,507
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,097,750
22,477,819
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and
Fuel Delivery)
$ 116,083
$ 109,149
Electrical and Safety
51,804
52,257
Wire sets and other
16,690
15,858
Vehicle Control
184,577
177,264
AC System Components
45,752
47,374
Other Thermal Components
26,654
25,684
Temperature Control
72,406
73,058
Commercial Vehicle
19,857
21,451
Construction / Agriculture
12,795
10,984
Light Vehicle
22,966
26,075
All Other
15,427
13,999
Engineered Solutions
71,045
72,509
Revenues
$ 328,028
$ 322,831
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 58,472
31.7 %
$ 55,424
31.3 %
Temperature Control
19,155
26.5 %
19,488
26.7 %
Engineered Solutions
13,640
19.2 %
14,928
20.6 %
All Other
-
-
Gross Margin
$ 91,267
27.8 %
$ 89,840
27.8 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 40,836
22.1 %
$ 35,039
19.8 %
Temperature Control
16,528
22.8 %
15,326
21.0 %
Engineered Solutions
7,909
11.1 %
8,640
11.9 %
All Other
4,360
3,879
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 69,633
21.2 %
$ 62,884
19.5 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 17,636
9.6 %
$ 20,385
11.5 %
Temperature Control
2,627
3.6 %
4,162
5.7 %
Engineered Solutions
5,731
8.1 %
6,288
8.7 %
All Other
(4,360)
(3,879)
Subtotal
$ 21,634
6.6 %
$ 26,956
8.3 %
Restructuring & Integration
(912)
-0.3 %
(41)
0.0 %
Other Income, Net
24
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 20,746
6.3 %
$ 26,915
8.3 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 12,698
$ 20,562
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
912
41
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(237)
(11)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 13,373
$ 20,592
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.57
$ 0.91
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.04
0.01
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
-
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.61
$ 0.92
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 20,746
$ 26,915
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
912
41
OTHER INCOME, NET
(24)
-
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
MARCH 31,
DECEMBER 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 21,634
$ 26,956
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 17,109
$ 27,559
$ 87,882
$ 128,274
$ 98,332
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,082
6,952
28,428
27,681
28,298
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,862
805
13,674
2,624
10,617
EBITDA
28,053
35,316
129,984
158,579
137,247
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
912
41
2,762
433
1,891
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
-
7,002
-
7,002
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
-
-
1,711
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
912
41
9,764
2,144
8,893
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 28,965
$ 35,357
$ 139,748
$ 160,723
$ 146,140
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 17,375
$ 2,084
$ 5,647
$ (4,360)
$ 20,746
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
285
543
84
-
912
OTHER INCOME, NET
(24)
-
-
-
(24)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 17,636
$ 2,627
$ 5,731
$ (4,360)
$ 21,634
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 15,057
$ 1,105
$ 5,286
$ (4,339)
$ 17,109
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,412
763
2,481
426
7,082
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,741
893
359
(131)
3,862
EBITDA
21,210
2,761
8,126
(4,044)
28,053
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
285
543
84
-
912
SPECIAL ITEMS
285
543
84
-
912
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 21,495
$ 3,304
$ 8,210
$ (4,044)
$ 28,965
% of Net Sales
11.6 %
4.6 %
11.6 %
8.8 %
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 20,344
$ 4,162
$ 6,288
$ (3,879)
$ 26,915
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
41
-
-
-
41
OTHER INCOME, NET
-
-
-
-
-
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 20,385
$ 4,162
$ 6,288
$ (3,879)
$ 26,956
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 20,366
$ 4,480
$ 6,578
$ (3,865)
$ 27,559
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,417
680
2,458
397
6,952
INTEREST EXPENSE
575
160
146
(76)
805
EBITDA
24,358
5,320
9,182
(3,544)
35,316
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
41
-
-
-
41
SPECIAL ITEMS
41
-
-
-
41
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 24,399
$ 5,320
$ 9,182
$ (3,544)
$ 35,357
% of Net Sales
13.8 %
7.3 %
12.7 %
11.0 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
MARCH
MARCH
DECEMBER
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 24,196
$ 19,999
$ 21,150
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
216,617
231,963
173,013
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
5,816
6,660
5,375
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
210,801
225,303
167,638
INVENTORIES
522,039
534,421
528,715
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
20,626
22,221
19,695
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
26,192
17,471
25,241
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
803,854
819,415
762,439
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
107,123
102,984
107,148
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
74,291
42,116
49,838
GOODWILL
132,289
131,538
132,087
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
98,389
104,344
100,504
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
33,893
35,964
33,658
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
42,719
45,518
41,745
OTHER ASSETS
27,462
28,530
27,510
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,320,020
$ 1,310,409
$ 1,254,929
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ 52,600
$ 245,450
$ 50,000
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
5,014
3,235
5,031
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
94,372
139,392
89,247
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
42,153
46,085
37,169
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
21,319
23,513
22,952
ACCRUED REBATES
39,657
42,606
37,381
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
24,268
31,972
31,361
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
42,041
45,875
49,990
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
321,424
578,128
323,131
LONG-TERM DEBT
215,487
-
184,589
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
65,319
32,281
40,709
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
60,820
51,909
63,305
OTHER LIABILITIES
24,298
25,178
22,157
TOTAL LIABILITIES
687,348
687,496
633,891
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
621,644
611,871
610,020
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
11,028
11,042
11,018
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
632,672
622,913
621,038
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,320,020
$ 1,310,409
$ 1,254,929
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 11,957
$ 19,438
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,082
6,952
OTHER
4,587
4,374
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(42,617)
(44,706)
INVENTORY
6,195
(67,662)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
4,809
1,942
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
1,165
2,171
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
(10,656)
(21,226)
OTHER
(2,964)
(5,245)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(20,442)
(103,962)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(4,363)
(6,449)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
13
-
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(4,350)
(6,449)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
33,478
120,340
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
-
(6,517)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(6,261)
(5,935)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
125
444
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
27,342
108,332
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
496
323
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
3,046
(1,756)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
21,150
21,755
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 24,196
$ 19,999
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.