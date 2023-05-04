Kevin Hirzel releases Second Edition of Hirzel's Handbook on Michigan Condo and HOA Operations

FARMINGTON, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Hirzel, Managing Member of Hirzel Law, PLC, is proud to announce the release of the second edition of " Hirzel's Handbook: How to operate a Michigan Condo or HOA." The original version of Hirzel's Handbook was released in 2021 and was one of Amazon's top 100 new releases in practical guides to real estate.

Hirzel's Handbook Second Edition is available on Amazon (PRNewswire)

"Many volunteer directors that sit on community association boards do not receive any training. I wrote Hirzel's Handbook to fill the void and provide volunteer board members and property managers with the basic tools they need to successfully operate a condominium or homeowners association," said Hirzel.

Hirzel's Handbook will critical issues and homeowners associations navigate the following important issues:

Best practices for operating community associations, including corporate governance, financial operations, and insurance

How to handle the transition from developer to owner control

Best practices for enforcing HOA Bylaws

Strategies for collecting delinquent HOA assessments

How and when to amend the governing documents

How to comply with the Fair Housing Act and avoid discrimination claims

"Hirzel Law, PLC is excited to be releasing the second edition of Hirzel's Handbook as there have been a lot of changes in the condo & HOA industry over the past couple of years," said Hirzel. In addition to discussing case law and legislative updates over the past two years, the second edition of Hirzel's Handbook also explores the following new issues:

Tips for obtaining reserve studies and funding reserves in the wake of the Surfside collapse

New Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lending guidelines related to the Surfside Collapse

Steps for obtaining a community association loan

The relationship between master community associations and subassociations

How to re-incorporate a dissolved community association

Reviewing the types of decisions commonly made by the board of directors versus the owners

Best practices for owner inspections of books and records

The latest updates on short-term rentals and emotional support animals

Tips for handling owner social media and fake HOA websites

A new chapter on the Fair Housing Act to avoid discrimination claims

Hirzel's Handbook is available is available on amazon.com as an eBook, paperback, or hardcover. An audible version of the book is scheduled to be released later this year. For questions regarding Hirzel's Handbook please visit hirzellaw.com .

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning law firm with offices in Farmington, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City, Michigan, along with Chicago, Illinois, that represents hundreds of condominium and homeowners associations.

Kevin Hirzel, Managing Member of Hirzel Law, PLC, with the second edition of Hirzel's Handbook (PRNewswire)

