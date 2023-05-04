National Network of NORD Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Expands to 40 U.S. Medical Institutions

NORD announced nine new research hospitals have been designated NORD Rare Disease Centers of Excellence, joining a network of thousands of experts committed to sharing knowledge to solve the greatest unmet needs of rare disease patients.

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) announced the addition of nine new Rare Disease Centers of Excellence, bringing the total number of medical centers in this network to 40 on the day of the 40th anniversary of NORD's founding.

The nine new NORD Rare Disease Centers of Excellence announced today include:

Cleveland Clinic Center for Rare Diseases ( Ohio )

Michigan Medicine NORD Center of Excellence ( Michigan )

New York Center for Rare Disease ( New York )

New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Rare Disease Center ( New York )

NORD Rare Disease Center for Excellence at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University ( Illinois )

Stanford Medicine Children's Health – NORD Center of Excellence for Rare Disorders ( California )

University of California, Los Angeles - NORD Center of Excellence ( California )

University of Washington SOM and Seattle Children's Hospital NORD Rare Disease Center of Excellence ( Washington )

Yale NORD Center of Excellence for Rare Disorders ( Connecticut )

NORD's Rare Disease Centers of Excellence are a unique network of medical centers, clinics, and institutions with the shared goal of advancing care and expanding access for rare disease patients. Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, the network aims to create a scalable model of treatment and research for all rare diseases that could otherwise be unattainable, providing a much-needed national infrastructure to help accelerate advancements in rare disease diagnosis, treatment, and research.

"Right now, far too many rare diseases are without an established standard of care. The Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Program will help set that standard – for patients, clinicians, and medical centers alike," said Dr. Ed Neilan, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for NORD.

In particular, NORD's Program focuses on four critical goals: shortening patients' diagnostic odysseys, improving access to the best rare disease care and the most appropriate treatments, accelerating foundational research, and facilitating faster clinical development of new therapies.

In the course of pursuing those goals, the Network is committed to advancing the diversity, equity and inclusion of historically marginalized communities. "These inequities are not only harmful to individual patients but also slow overall progress in combating rare diseases and decrease generalizability of study findings and treatment guidelines," said Dr. Neilan.

The average rare disease diagnosis can take six years and require up to 12 specialists and multiple medical tests. By designating and establishing a network of specialized centers and experts from across the country, NORD is improving the availability and coordination of multi-specialty clinical care. These Rare Disease Centers of Excellence strive to push the rare disease field forward by collaborating to develop new care guidelines, improve medical and family education, create safe and effective referral pathways, and innovate around new treatments, therapies, and research.

Each Rare Disease Center of Excellence is selected by NORD in a rigorous application process requiring evidence of expert staffing across multiple specialties to meet the needs of rare disease patients as well as significant contributions to rare disease patient education, physician training, and research. Each of these Centers has demonstrated a dedication to helping train the next generation of rare disease specialists.

Located across 27 states, the full list of 40 NORD-designated Rare Disease Centers of Excellence is as follows:

Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine/Children's of Alabama

California

Children's Hospital of Orange County /UC Irvine

Stanford Medicine Children's Health – NORD Center of Excellence for Rare Disorders

University of California, San Francisco & UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

University of California, Los Angeles - NORD Center of Excellence

Colorado

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus/Children's Hospital Colorado/UC Health

Connecticut

Yale NORD Center of Excellence for Rare Disorders

Florida

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Georgia

Emory Division of Medical Genetics/Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Illinois

NORD Rare Disease Center for Excellence at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University

Indiana

Indiana University Health- Indiana University School of Medicine

Iowa

University of Iowa Health Care

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Medicine/Kennedy Krieger Institute

Massachusetts

Harvard Medical School Affiliated Hospitals – NORD Center of Excellence for Rare Disorders

Michigan

Michigan Medicine NORD Center of Excellence

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic

M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital

Missouri

Washington University /BJC Healthcare

Nebraska

UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute, Omaha Children's Hospital and Nebraska Medicine

New York

New York Center for Rare Diseases

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Rare Disease Center

North Carolina

Duke Health Rare Disease Center

UNC Children's - North Carolina Children's Hospital

Ohio

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Nationwide Children's Hospital/ Ohio State University

Cleveland Clinic Center for Rare Diseases

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health/ University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Pennsylvania

Penn Medicine/Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

UPMC Center for Rare Disease Therapy

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Texas

Baylor College of Medicine /Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center/Texas Children's Hospital

McGovern Medical School

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Utah

University of Utah Medical Genetics

Washington

University of Washington SOM and Seattle Children's Hospital NORD Rare Disease Center of Excellence

Washington, D.C.

Rare Disease Institute at Children's National Hospital

Wisconsin

Children's Wisconsin / Medical College of Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin Center for Rare Diseases

NORD is looking to advance medical breakthroughs that serve individuals impacted by a rare disease. Any disease that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States is considered rare, according to the National Institutes of Health. There are over 7,000 rare diseases and 30 million Americans estimated to be currently living with rare diseases. More than 90% of rare diseases lack an FDA-approved treatment.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

With a 40-year history of advancing care, treatments and policy, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading and longest-standing patient advocacy group for the more than 25 million Americans living with a rare disease. NORD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to individuals with rare diseases and the organizations that serve them. NORD, along with its more than 350 patient organization members, is committed to improving the health and well-being of people with rare diseases by driving advances in care, research and policy. For more information, please visit https://rarediseases.org/.

