Prime Announces Its First Phoenix Data Center Campus

Prime Phoenix Will Feature Five Data Centers, 210 Megawatts of Critical Power, Water Conservation and High-Density Capability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime , a developer and operator of hyperscale and wholesale data centers in America and Europe, today announced expansion into the Phoenix market with a five-building, 66.5-acre campus in Avondale. Prime Phoenix will feature 210 megawatts of critical power and 1.3 million square feet of space. The project will culminate in a sustainable, high-density data center campus designed to support hyperscale services providers, large Internet brands, global technology companies and the Fortune 500 enterprise.

Prime, a developer and operator of hyperscale and wholesale data centers in America and Europe, today announced expansion into the Phoenix market with a five-building, 66.5-acre campus in Avondale. Prime Phoenix will feature 210 megawatts of critical power and 1.3 million square feet of space designed to support hyperscale services providers, large internet brands, global technology companies and the Fortune 500 enterprise. (PRNewswire)

"Phoenix presents an incredible growth opportunity for Prime as a top-five, North American data center market with increasing demand from cloud and enterprise data center buyers," stated Chris Sumter, EVP of Acquisitions at Prime. "With compelling state tax incentives, power costs 16% to 18% below national averages and low risk of natural disasters, Phoenix will sustain its position for years to come. This project will further Prime's commitment to sustainability and technology advancement through efficient enablement of higher power densities and recycled water."

The Avondale location is in Maricopa County a few minutes west of downtown Phoenix. Dark fiber access from the campus will provide customers with low-latency connectivity to local carrier-hotel meet-me rooms and Internet exchange points. The first data center at the campus is projected for Q3 2025 completion and will provide 260,400 square feet and 42 critical megawatts to the capacity-constrained market.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Prime to Avondale," comments Avondale Mayor Kenneth Weise. "With Prime's data center campus and investment of more than two billion dollars, Avondale is poised to become a next-generation technology hub. This will foster lasting, positive economic growth for years to come with hundreds of permanent and temporary jobs created with the construction of each data center. Also, the sustainable campus design aligns with local and state government commitments to water conservation, energy efficiency and the proliferation of clean energy consumption."

Prime will provide customers access to reliable, 100% renewable energy. Additionally, the closed-loop cooling system at each Phoenix data center will save millions of gallons of water when compared to evaporative systems. The result will be near-zero Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) and 97% less water consumed than an equally sized residential neighborhood.

Visit primedatacenters.com/phoenix-data-centers/ for more information.

About Prime

Prime is a global provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centers. Data-driven organizations such as cloud providers, Internet businesses, and the Global Fortune 500 choose Prime for build-to-suit, powered-shell, and Prime-design data centers that help them advance, defend, and achieve their technology and sustainability objectives. Prime differentiates with risk mitigation, nimble operations for predictable results, and data centers delivered on customer terms such as unique ownership options and dynamic lease structures. At the company's core, Prime's mission is to be the go-to infrastructure solutions partner for its customer base. With a roadmap of more than two gigawatts of critical power capacity spread across established and emerging markets, Prime will be where they need to grow next over the long term.

Prime | Data Driven. Follow Prime: primedatacenters.com – LinkedIn – YouTube – Twitter .

Media Contact:

JSA

jsa_prime@jsa.net

(PRNewsfoto/Prime Data Centers) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prime Data Centers