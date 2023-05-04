U.S. News Reveals 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Ratings

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed its 2023-2024 Best Senior Living ratings to assist seniors and their families with researching and choosing the best senior living community for them.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

Now in its second year, U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings evaluate nearly 4,000 communities in the U.S. in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement.

"U.S. News provides in-depth information on multiple community types to help potential residents and their families find, in consultation with their doctors as needed, the best place to help meet their needs," said Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News. "Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided."

For the 2023-2024 ratings overall, 43% of all communities surveyed earned at least one "Best" recognition. Additionally, there are 17 senior living companies with more than 20 participating communities that received awards for more than half of those communities:

Kisco Senior Living: 86% of communities recognized

HumanGood: 85% of communities recognized

Brightview Senior Living: 84% of communities recognized

Aegis Living: 83% of communities recognized

Principal Senior Living Group: 80% of communities recognized

Brandywine Living: 77% of communities recognized

Leisure Care: 75% of communities recognized

Agemark Senior Living: 71% of communities recognized

The Arbor Company: 70% of communities recognized

Americare Senior Living: 68% of communities recognized

Morning Pointe Senior Living : 65% of communities recognized

Benchmark Senior Living: 63% of communities recognized

Ebenezer Senior Living : 62% of communities recognized

Belmont Village Senior Living: 53% of communities recognized

Grace Management: 53% of communities recognized

Sunrise Senior Living: 52% of communities recognized

Sagora Senior Living: 51% of communities recognized

To be recognized as one of the 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team. The team will present a webinar on the ratings and the methodology behind it on May 18 for consumers, industry leaders and journalists.

The U.S. News Best Senior Living finder features each community's ratings on independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement. As part of the community finder tool, U.S. News created new senior living profiles that include photos and detailed information for communities that participated in this year's survey.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

