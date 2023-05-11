MO' BETTAHS LANDS ENDORSEMENT DEAL WITH GOLF SUPERSTAR TONY FINAU

The booming Hawaiian-style fast-casual concept is partnering with the six-time PGA winner and Netflix star, thanks to a shared love of the islands, community and 'ono grindz'

LEHI, Utah, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food just inked a new endorsement from a longtime fan. Tony Finau, six-time PGA TOUR winner and one of the stars of Netflix' hit docuseries, "Full Swing," has partnered with the popular fast-casual concept as it continues its explosive expansion.

PGA superstar Tony Finau is joining forces with Mo’ Bettahs and its founders, Kimo and Kalani Mack, on a new endorsement deal with the purpose of supporting youth, inspiring learning and spreading aloha. (PRNewswire)

"Mo' Bettahs has been my go-to for a long time," said Finau, who has family in Hawaii and is coming off a victory at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. "Kimo and Kalani Mack have created the true taste and experience of eating in Hawaii. I'm thrilled to join the Mo' Bettahs team and am proud to partner with them as they expand across the country. Everyone has to try the Teriyaki Chicken, Mac Salad and rice — I probably eat that more often than I should admit, but once you try it, you'll know why!"

Founded in Bountiful, Utah, by Kimo and Kalani Mack, two brothers from Hawaii, Mo' Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food in the iconic plate lunch style. Mo' Bettahs' "ono grindz" are now served in 42 stores across six states — with 14 additional locations already in development.

"We are honored to have Tony join our 'ohana," said Kimo Mack, co-founder. "I've followed Tony's career since the early days and have been rooting for his success. He's repped the Polynesian culture so beautifully. Mo' Bettahs is all about food and family, and we're proud to partner with someone who appreciates and loves the islands as much as we do."

The endorsement is a natural partnership with a shared love of food and community. Going forward, Mo' Bettahs will work with the Tony Finau Foundation to align with their initiatives and purpose of supporting youth, inspiring learning and spreading aloha.

"It's been incredible to watch this partnership come to fruition. It's not often that an endorsement comes together as authentically as this one did. Tony and his team were true professionals throughout the entire process," said Andrew K. Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Savory Fund, primary investor for Mo' Bettahs. "Tony is the perfect ambassador, and we can't wait for people across the country to fall in love with Mo' Bettahs like we did. This is truly a win for both teams."

ABOUT MO' BETTAHS HAWAIIAN STYLE FOOD

Mo' Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo' Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Fund, Mo' Bettahs has grown to 42 locations in Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, and Utah. Mo' Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years in new markets including Arizona, Nevada and Nebraska. Mo' Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT SAVORY FUND

Savory Fund is an innovative private equity firm that combines over $700 million in assets under management with a growth playbook and expertise that has been developed over 15 years of operating in the restaurant industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, growth and revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. The Savory Fund has invested in 10 brands: Swig, R&R BBQ, Pincho, Via 313 Pizzeria, The Crack Shack, Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, 86 Repairs, Saigon Hustle, Hash Kitchen, and The Sicilian Butcher. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

