Renaissance Hotels Revives "Evenings at Renaissance" Program at Annual Global Day of Discovery Celebrations Hosted by Cultural Curators Imbued with the Spirit of their Neighborhood

With fashion icon Lily Aldridge in the heart of Chelsea to local artists in energizing São Paulo and more, Renaissance Hotels sets the stage for spontaneous discovery on May 18

BETHESDA, Md., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in discovery and the spirit of the neighborhood, Renaissance Hotels – part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 31 hotel brands – announced that it will celebrate its annual Global Day of Discovery on May 18, 2023. A day when all 170+ Renaissance properties around the world, together as a collective drumbeat, put on elevated experiences – underscoring how the brand delivers unexpected discoveries beyond the convention of travel.

Renaissance Hotels – Global Day of Discovery (PRNewswire)

To celebrate Global Day of Discovery's 9th anniversary, Renaissance Hotels is featuring unscripted adventures that place the brand's revamped Evenings at Renaissance program in the spotlight. With the hotel and travel industry back in full swing, guests traveling both for business and leisure are looking for authentic local experiences. Unforgettably unique, the brand's signature Evenings program shifts Renaissance properties into curators of culture – embracing and expanding through surprise-and-delight bar rituals to unexpected collaborations on and off property.

"This year's Global Day of Discovery and the reintroduction of our Evenings program highlight Renaissance Hotels' passion to uncover the unique DNA of the neighborhood, in an unexpected way," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Renaissance Hotels and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "Today's travelers crave a genuine connection with the locale, and with our properties celebrated as cultural hubs of their community, we cannot wait to ignite the neighborhoods around the globe with moments that make you look and look again, and adventures you won't forget."

Discover This Way Night & Day: From an Unscripted Tea After Dark in London to Spotlighting Ecotourism Efforts in Bali's Uluwatu, Local Neighborhoods Unite in Fresh Ways on Global Day of Discovery

Headlined by a cultural curator, four properties across the globe will offer immersive moments beyond the expected, showcasing the newly evolved Evenings at Renaissance program. These handpicked tastemakers each push the envelope of exploration while traveling, discovering more about their unexpected passions, not known by the masses. Together with Renaissance Hotels, the cultural curators serve as beacons of their neighborhoods, providing guests with unscripted experiences at Global Day of Discovery events taking place May 18.

Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel will be restored to the properties' historic Antiques Garage market on Global Day of Discovery. Frequented by the likes of Andy Warhol back in the day, guests will travel through the past, present, and future, on a whimsical exploration to the unexpected, as curated through the eyes of model-turned-fashion icon Lily Aldridge . Guests will discover antique treasures and vintage finds hand-selected by Lily from New York Vintage – one of the city's finest stores – enjoy speakeasy-inspired bar rituals, and an intimate performance by soulful songstress Caroline Vreeland in the upstairs Somewhere Nowhere Lounge. Following the event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday , the Vintage Pop-Up Shop will be open for hotel guests and locals to shop, featuring fashion and accessories from New York Vintage hand-curated in partnership with Lily. The hotel plans to host monthly vintage store pop-ups with various local notable vintage shops as part of their Evenings at Renaissance programming. Limited tickets available here for an evening of antiquated vintage finds and musical guest appearances. will be restored to the properties' historic Antiques Garage market on Global Day of Discovery. Frequented by the likes ofback in the day, guests will travel through the past, present, and future, on a whimsical exploration to the unexpected, as curated through the eyes of model-turned-fashion icon. Guests will discover antique treasures and vintage finds hand-selected by Lily from New York Vintage – one of the city's finest stores – enjoy speakeasy-inspired bar rituals, and an intimate performance by soulful songstressin the upstairs Somewhere Nowhere Lounge. Following the event, from, the Vintage Pop-Up Shop will be open for hotel guests and locals to shop, featuring fashion and accessories from New York Vintage hand-curated in partnership with Lily. The hotel plans to host monthly vintage store pop-ups with various local notable vintage shops as part of their Evenings at Renaissance programming. Limited tickets availablefor an evening of antiquated vintage finds and musical guest appearances.

St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London will welcome guests to behind-the-scenes immersive tours of the iconic landmark property by day. By night, guests will experience a multi-course dinner with theatrical design and elevated bar rituals, curated by model-turned-mixologist, Portia Freeman , and author and podcast host Alexandra Dudley , featuring a new way to enjoy high tea: tea-infused cocktails in partnership with iconic London brand Fortnum & Mason. The hotel will offer the immersive historical tour of the property once per month, bookable via reception and open to the public, and Portia's specialty cocktails will be featured on the hotel's Booking Office menu. Celebrating its 150th year anniversary,will welcome guests to behind-the-scenes immersive tours of the iconic landmark property by day. By night, guests will experience a multi-course dinner with theatrical design and elevated bar rituals, curated by model-turned-mixologist,, and author and podcast host, featuring a new way to enjoy high tea: tea-infused cocktails in partnership with iconic London brand Fortnum & Mason. The hotel will offer the immersive historical tour of the property once per month, bookable via reception and open to the public, and Portia's specialty cocktails will be featured on the hotel's Booking Office menu.

Renaissance São Paulo Hotel , by day guests will enjoy a curated art walk to the renowned Batman Alley. By night, the hotel will spotlight the drumbeat of the neighborhood by blending music and art in partnership with Art Battle Brazil , featuring visual artist-turned-DJ, Mariana Mats . Four local talented artists will compete live in front of locals and guests, with the winner being awarded the exclusive title of "Artist-In-Residence" with their gallery of work to be featured and available for purchase on property through July 2023 . The other participating artists' final pieces will also be on display and available for purchase. The debuted specialty cocktail menu and bar ritual will complement the Evenings at Renaissance series, bridging mixology and art in an unexpected way. At, by day guests will enjoy a curated art walk to the renowned Batman Alley. By night, the hotel will spotlight the drumbeat of the neighborhood by blending music and art in partnership with, featuring visual artist-turned-DJ,. Four local talented artists will compete live in front of locals and guests, with the winner being awarded the exclusive title of "Artist-In-Residence" with their gallery of work to be featured and available for purchase on property through. The other participating artists' final pieces will also be on display and available for purchase. The debuted specialty cocktail menu and bar ritual will complement the Evenings at Renaissance series, bridging mixology and art in an unexpected way.

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa will celebrate local traditions and shine a light on social impact and ecotourism, near and dear to the property's surrounding area. Hosted by model and ecotourism advocate Veronika Krasnasari, the three-day celebration features an impressive line-up including engaging tours at the nearby ZeroWaste Center, elevated punchbowl rituals showcasing the flavor of Bali with rockstars in Indonesia's bar scene like Kiki Moka , an in-depth discussion on Endek Bali – the island's indigenous fabric with Agung Indra, followed by an Endek-themed fashion show by local designer Dwi Iskandar , and a traditional 12-course Balinese Dinner using all sustainably sourced, island-grown produce by Balinese Chef Wisnu Adiyatma, accompanied by an enchanting performance from Gus Teja , a Balinese flute maestro. Many of these moments will be incorporated into the property's on-going programming following the celebration to encourage guests around the world to be immersed in the traditions of the Uluwatu region. Limited tickets available here for the celebration centered around fashion, sustainability, art, and rich Balinese traditions. Guests ofwill celebrate local traditions and shine a light on social impact and ecotourism, near and dear to the property's surrounding area. Hosted by model and ecotourism advocate, the three-day celebration features an impressive line-up including engaging tours at the nearby ZeroWaste Center, elevated punchbowl rituals showcasing the flavor ofwith rockstars inbar scene like, an in-depth discussion on Endek Bali – the island's indigenous fabric with, followed by an Endek-themed fashion show by local designer, and a traditional 12-course Balinese Dinner using all sustainably sourced, island-grown produce by Balinese Chef, accompanied by an enchanting performance from, a Balinese flute maestro. Many of these moments will be incorporated into the property's on-going programming following the celebration to encourage guests around the world to be immersed in the traditions of the Uluwatu region. Limited tickets availablefor the celebration centered around fashion, sustainability, art, and rich Balinese traditions.

"It's an honor to collaborate with Renaissance Hotels and New York Vintage to revive the concept of the historic Antiques Garage Market, situated in its same location now home to Renaissance New York Chelsea," said Lily Aldridge. "This capsule collection of vintage pieces was carefully selected with the heart and soul of Chelsea in mind, a neighborhood that's known for its vibrant self-expression and bold fashion choices that withstand the test of time."

To learn more about Renaissance Hotels and its Evenings at Renaissance program, please visit www.renhotels.com . To explore Global Day of Discovery events happening at the 170+ properties across the globe, please visit www.renaissance-hotels.marriott.com/events .

About Renaissance® Hotels

With over 170 hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories around the world, Renaissance Hotels has a dynamic and inspiring global portfolio, where every trip is an opportunity for unscripted discoveries. Renaissance Hotels connects travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through its theatrical design, entertaining evening bar rituals, and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. For more information, please visit www.renaissancehotels.com and stay connected on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 31 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

