Stagwell Network Demonstrates Creative Excellence Across Top Industry Award Shows: Clio, Effie, SABRE, and Webbys

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced fourteen of its agencies were honored by four of the premier industry discipline awards: The Clio, Effie, SABRE, and Webby Awards. The network continues to punch above its weight in creative excellence and marketing effectiveness across digital experiences, commerce, content, and public relations. 10 Thousand Design, 72andSunny, Allison+Partners, Anomaly, Colle McVoy, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, HUNTER, Observatory, PRophet, Veritas, and YML were all recognized, with winning work fueling growth on behalf of brands AB InBev, Chipotle, Carnival Cruise Line, Frito-Lay, Meta, Netflix, Volvo Trucks, and more.
"Stagwell's agencies are shining bright this awards season. The amount of industry recognition for a network with less than two percent market share has been exceptional, and these accolades are a testament to our creative minds who are driving the future of digital marketing forward. Stagwell exists to help brands build digital experiences that fuel growth – whether that's an immersive marketing campaign that harmonizes the cutting edge of technology and culture to dazzle consumers, or long-term transformation work that sets our partners up for success in the digital economy," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell.
Congratulations Stagwell winners, along with several additional commendations and honorees. A full list of winners can be found below.
Clio Awards
The Clios celebrate bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas, and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community. Winning work from Stagwell included:
- Gold Winner, Public Relations, "Torrents of Truth," Nebo, 72andSunny
- Silver Winner, Design, "Diablo Summoner," Blizzard Entertainment, CP+B Brasil
- Silver Winner, Film, "Love Story," Volvo Trucks, Forsman & Bodenfors
- Silver Winner, Film Craft, "Wish for the Extraordinary," Meta, Anomaly
- Silver Winner, Public Relations (Cause Related), "Torrents of Truth," Nebo, 72andSunny
- Silver Winner, Public Relations (Public Affairs), "Torrents of Truth," Nebo, 72andSunny
- Silver Winner, Public Relations, "Kami," Down Syndrome International, Forsman & Bodenfors
- Bronze Winner, Audio, "The Donated Commercial," Canada's Organ and Tissue Donation Community, Doner
- Bronze Winner, Design, "Cards of Qatar," Forza Football, Blankspot, Forsman & Bodenfors
- Bronze Winner, Design Craft, "Diablo Summoner," Blizzard Entertainment, CP+B Brasil
- Bronze Winner, Film Craft, "Run with it," NFL, 72andSunny
- Bronze Winner, Film Craft, "Wish for the Extraordinary," Meta, Anomaly
Effie Awards US
Honoring the most effective marketing ideas across the U.S., winning work from Stagwell included:
- Doritos & Netflix, "Live From The Upside Down" Frito-Lay Netflix, Observatory
- Chipotle Mexican "A Future Begins" Chipotle Mexican Grill, Observatory
- Carnival Cruise Line "America Got Funderstruck," Carnival Cruise Line, Anomaly
- Call of Duty: Warzone "Warzone in Paradise," Activision, 72andSunny Los Angeles
- Truth Initiative, Depression Stick + Breath of Stress Air, Truth Initiative, GALE
SABRE North America
Nearly all of our PR and communications firms received recognition at the PRovoke North American SABRE Awards this week, with Allison+Partners leading the show as North American Agency of the Year and the #2 Best Large Agency to Work For. HUNTER was also named #5 Best Midsize Agency to Work For. Winning work from Stagwell included:
- GOLD SABRE Multimarket Campaign, "Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament," Corona, Allison+Partners
- GOLD SABRE Experiential Trade Show, "HPE Discover 2022," Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Allison+Partners
- GOLD SABRE, Home & Furniture, "Cub Cadet Evokes the Spirit of Spring with Essence de Lawn," Cub Cadet with Exponent, Colle McVoy, 10 Thousand Design
- GOLD SABRE, Canadian Campaign, "4000 Cover Stories," Native Women's Resource Centre Toronto, Veritas, Forsman & Bodenfors
Innovation SABRE Awards
- NFTs: Dwyane Wade x Budweiser Zero NFT, Budweiser, Allison+Partners
- Paid Influencer Programs + Endorsements: Pink For All: Helping Pink Stand for Inclusivity, Victoria Secret Pink, HUNTER
- Brand Partnership: Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down," Frito-Lay North America, Observatory
- Online/Virtual Events: Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down" - Frito-Lay North America, Observatory
- Content Marketing Campaign: - Doritos + Stranger Things: "Live From The Upside Down" - Frito-Lay North America, Observatory
- The Tech Stack Awards, PR Software & Services: PRophet: AI-Driven Tech That Makes PR Pros More Performative, PRophet
- Platinum Sabre for Best In Show: #TapeOutHate, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Veritas
- Boldest Campaign: #TapeOutHate, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Veritas
- Most Disruptive Campaign: #TapeOutHate, Budweiser, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Veritas
- Best Use of LinkedIn: Bedtime Stories for Bosses, Microsoft Canada, Veritas
Webby Awards
The Webbys recognize the "best of the internet" spanning digital experiences, commerce, and content. Winning work from Stagwell included:
- Webby Winner, Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual, Entertainment, Sports & Music 2023, Observatory
- Webby Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Media & Entertainment 2023, Observatory
- Webby Winner, Video, Media & Entertainment 2023, Observatory
- People's Voice Winner, Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual, Entertainment, Sports & Music, Observatory
- People's Voice Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Media & Entertainment, Observatory
- Webby Winner, Website and Mobile Sites, Events, YML
