Boppy Demands Action from Facebook, Stop the Resale of Recalled Products like Newborn Lounger

GOLDEN, Colo., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Boppy Company is publicly calling on Facebook to remove from its Marketplace platform all listings of the company's recalled Newborn Lounger. Despite a voluntary recall and direct communication from The Boppy Company, and in violation of the law, Meta continues to allow recalled Newborn Loungers to be sold on Facebook Marketplace.

The Boppy Company has attempted to share its concerns with Facebook directly but there has been no response from the social media giant. "It is Facebook frustration. Just attempting to make sure Meta is informed seems to be near impossible," says Boppy CEO Nancy Bartley. "Facebook must be held to the same standards as every other organization when it comes to ensuring that recalled products are unavailable to consumers."

Facebook does not mention recalled products in all its Things that can't be sold on Facebook Marketplace page.

Deep in its own Policy for Commerce, https://www.facebook.com/policies_center/commerce Facebook/Meta does prohibit resale of recalled products.

Recognizing that Meta has not taken action to protect consumers and prevent sales of recalled products unless it receives public pressure, The Boppy Company is sharing a public letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling for action and stop these and other recalled products being illegally resold on Facebook Marketplace.

The Boppy Company recalled the Newborn Lounger on September 23, 2021. Since then, the company has escalated concerns about the sale of products on Marketplace to Meta. But the efforts have had little impact.

To be clear, this recall only pertains to the Newborn Lounger and does not impact Boppy's original nursing pillow or the availability of any other Boppy product.

Mothers, families, and caregivers by the millions know that Boppy nursing pillows have significant health benefits. Recent studies and data show the use of nursing pillows increases breastfeeding rates, which in turn correlates with a positive trend in health data and milestone achievement.

All infant deaths are tragic. Detailed education about safe sleep practices has the most impact on curbing misuse of products not intended for sleep. The risks associated with unsafe sleep conditions can be all but eliminated through comprehensive and continual education campaigns.

We are incredibly grateful for our customers' continued trust in Boppy products that are used millions of times a day to help mothers and families. We hear daily stories that illustrate the impact of the safe use of Boppy products in homes all over the world. Boppy has and will always lead the way for the benefit of parents and caregivers for the safety of their babies.

Founded in 1989, The Boppy Company is the pioneering leader in creating comfortable and supportive products for parents and babies.

