Athonet Completes Testing of Private LTE with Anterix 900 MHz Band

ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a leader in private mobile core networks, has collaborated with Anterix, the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, to test private broadband network capabilities. As we continue to work with customers in their journey to private LTE, utilities and their mission to support critical grid communications have become a primary focus. The Athonet Evolved Packet Core (EPC) was validated for its ability to support networks using Anterix 900 MHz spectrum, providing utilities with a scalable, mission-critical LTE mobile core.

"Anterix is working with a diverse set of ecosystem members to expand the capabilities of our platform. We are actively collaborating to develop and test 900 MHz private LTE solutions that deliver value, driven by utility requirements," said Carlos L'Abbate, chief technology officer at Anterix. "Athonet's LTE mobile core is designed to provide security, flexibility and reliability to utilities around the world so it is a natural option for our customers."

"Athonet is excited to collaborate with Anterix to further focus on utilities, helping to modernize their critical infrastructure with private LTE," said Rakesh Dave, vice president of Business Development for Athonet USA. "Our proof of concept with Anterix showcases our ability to bring innovative technology solutions to our utility customers, offering incredible coverage, capacity and cost savings."

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 15 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

