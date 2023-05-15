Lux Row Distillers reaches new heights with introduction of Ezra Brooks 99 Rye and reimagination of Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream

Latest Ezra Brooks brand-family variants now available with elevated proof and taste

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Row Distillers announced two new variants in the Ezra Brooks brand family: Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey and a newly reformulated Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream. Both variants will reach retail shelves across the country later this month at a suggested retail price of $24.99 for Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey and $21.99 for Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream per 750 ml bottle.

Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey has a 51% rye mash bill and is charcoal filtered for a smooth, mellow finish. Bottled at an elevated 99 proof, Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey delivers tasting notes that include hints of chocolate, leather, vanilla and spicy grains, balanced by slightly sweet and oaky tones. Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye is offered in upscale packaging on par with its bourbon sibling (Ezra Brooks 99 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey), including a prominent "99" proof callout and Lux Row Distillers embossing on the bottle's shoulder.

Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream is still made using all-natural cream and Kentucky Straight Bourbon but is now bottled at 33 proof – one of the highest proof levels of any offering in the Bourbon Cream category. Tasting notes include cinnamon, nutmeg and caramel with hints of vanilla and sweet pecan on the nose and buttery caramel, sweet toffee and a smooth, warm finish on the palate. Like its other elevated namesakes, Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream now is offered in upscale packaging – in this case, with a prominent "33" callout and Lux Row Distillers embossing on the bottle's shoulder.

"Based on the success of Ezra Brooks 99 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, we have elevated the proof for both the Ezra Brooks Rye and Bourbon Cream variants," said Eric Winter, brand manager for Ezra Brooks. "Ezra Brooks 99 Rye drinkers will find the same great rye-whiskey taste, but with enhanced flavor delivered by the higher proof. Similarly, our new Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream delivers a bolder, richer expression of the bourbon-cream flavor our customers love."

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

