Cable One® Teams with eero to Launch Advanced Whole-Home Connectivity Solution

PHOENIX, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable One®, a leading broadband communications provider, today announced the launch of Wall-To-Wall WiFi, an advanced whole-home connectivity solution that provides fast, reliable and secure internet throughout the home.

Teaming up with eero, an Amazon company, Cable One will offer the eero Pro6E to deliver comprehensive WiFi coverage throughout the home - regardless of size or shape, creating a wide-ranging signal that eliminates dead zones. Powered by the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, Wall-To-Wall WiFi connects and transmits wirelessly up to 1 Gig, while eero's patented TrueMesh technology learns the layout of a network to intelligently route traffic and help optimize a customer's WiFi.

Every eero device comes with encryption and security protocols, and ongoing security updates to help protect against the latest threats. In addition, eero Secure enhances your eero with services to help keep your connected devices safe and secure with advanced parental control features, active threat protection, and ad blocking. An eero Plus option will be available to customers, providing an additional layer of advanced online security with eero Dynamic DNS, licenses for 1Password, Malwarebytes, and encrypt.me VPN, and more.

"Wall-To-Wall WiFi will give our customers an exceptional whole-home internet connectivity experience, delivering faster speeds, reliable coverage and advanced online security that allows for safe and fast browsing, streaming, gaming and social networking," said Ken Johnson, Cable One Chief Technology and Digital Officer.

The company's new Wall-To-Wall WiFi is managed through a convenient and easy to use app, which enables customers to view and manage their network – from anywhere, at any time.

"Residential WiFi needs are constantly growing as customers continue to work, learn and access entertainment using multiple devices in their homes," Johnson said. "With the capacity to support more than 100 connected devices simultaneously, Wall-To-Wall WiFi meets those ever-changing needs, giving our customers a superior internet experience they can trust and rely on."

Cable One continues to invest in bringing fast and reliable internet to the communities it serves. Over the past three years, the company has invested more than $1 billion across its footprint in network upgrades and enhancements to stay ahead of customer demand for increased speed and data and to lay the groundwork to launch speeds as fast as 10 Gigabits (10G) and beyond. With the launch of eero and the company's roadmap to next gen DOCSIS 4.0 underway, Cable One is looking forward to delivering speed 10 times faster than today's networks - transforming the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business.

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

