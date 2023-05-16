Community Brands 2023 Event Trends Study Reveals Shifts in the Industry Landscape

Analyzed data from 500+ Event Planners delivers actionable insights in free upcoming webinar: Advancing the Next Generation of Events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands is proud to announce a big reveal webinar on May 24 to unveil the results of the 2023 Event Trends Study, "Advancing the Next Generation of Events: How technology empowers organizations and inspires higher attendee engagement, growth, and ROI." Community Brands – the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools – launched this study to help guide strategies and offer actionable take-aways based on survey results from 500+ events industry professionals.

The free on-demand webinar features Community Brands experts in event technology and product marketing, plus survey conductors from Edge Research, to deep-dive into the comprehensive findings from professionals who plan events for corporations, government organizations, nonprofits, and associations. Discussions will highlight "Advancing the Next Generation of Events" insights into the shifts that emerged during the last several years of change and shine a light on future improvement areas, including:

Event Planners' sentiments, outlooks, goals, and concerns about the future of organizations' events

Technology's impressive impact on driving event growth

How several years of disruption transformed the events industry for the better

Action items for event growth and higher ROI

"Community Brands is proud to invest in research and activities that support our clients," said Jennifer Lee, President, Associations & Events division, Community Brands. "This new study emphasizes our commitment to revitalizing the events industry and helping organizations stay ahead of the curve. It also reinforces how tech-savvy organizations can, and will, revolutionize the event experience."

A few 2023 Event Trends Study sneak peek insights:

Fast Fact: 59% of early adopters will invest more in event tech vs. 48% overall.

Continuing education courses and credits are an important component of attendee engagement.

Investing in technology promotes event growth – which is a top priority for event planners.

Event Planners rate data analytics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality as the highest prioritized additional technology in the next year.

As a thought leader in the events industry, Community Brands has been driving innovation and helping organizations navigate the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2016, the company has conducted the association industry's only annual Associations Trends Research study to include both pros and members perspectives. Similarly, the inaugural Event Trends Study seeks to explore key trends and strategies that are driving success for forward-thinking organizations in the events industry.

The downloadable study is automatically included in the webinar wrap-up email, before it goes live on the website, which means attendees will have first access to view the 2023 Event Trends Study, "Advancing the Next Generation of Events: How technology empowers organizations and inspires higher attendee engagement, growth, and ROI."

About Community Brands

Community Brands amplifies the impact of over 50,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools rely on our software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, education, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our family of brands is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

