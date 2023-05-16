Innovid and NBCUniversal to Deliver Outcomes Measurement for Local Advertisers Across CTV and Linear

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital, announced an expanded partnership with NBCUniversal to deliver cross-platform, outcome-based KPIs for local marketers across CTV and linear.

With InnovidXP, Innovid's converged TV measurement platform, NBCUniversal now offers real-time impact and incrementality metrics, enabling local advertisers to understand how their local buys convert into online actions and ultimately increase campaign optimization and conversions.

"Our partnership with NBCUniversal further solidifies Innovid's position in a multi-currency marketplace as a measurement solution built for the future of advertising," said Tal Chalozin, CTO, Innovid. "Local advertisers have long called for more advanced measurement solutions that can provide a unified, cross-platform view of local linear and CTV advertising, alongside actionable metrics from reach all the way through to outcomes. We are proud to bring our expertise to meet advertiser and publisher needs across the ecosystem."

The partnership spans across NBCUniversal's 31 markets, including 42 NBCUniversal and Telemundo-owned stations and 6 regional sports networks—and all NBC Spot On and Peacock inventory.

"This strategic collaboration is helping us to facilitate the next generation of converged TV measurement methodologies," said Kelly Abcarian, EVP of measurement, NBCUniversal. "With InnovidXP, we are able to unify reach and frequency metrics, as well as incrementality, for our local advertisers, bringing us one step closer to a unified, industry-leading measurement solution."

