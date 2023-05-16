Skullcandy Unveils the Crusher ANC 2 Headphones: Bringing Bass to a Whole New Level

Fan-Favorite Headphone Gets an Upgrade, Marrying Unmatched Bass-Thumping Technology With Active Noise Canceling for a Visceral Audio Experience Like No Other

PARK CITY, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced the release of their all new Crusher ANC 2 Headphones, the newest edition to the iconic Crusher franchise. The headphones take Skullcandy's patented Adjustable Sensory Bass to the next level with the addition of Active Noise Canceling, upgradable features, hands-free voice control and more, all for an unbeatable price of $229.99 MSRP. With up to 60 hours of battery life, rapid charge technology and customizable EQ modes, these headphones are perfect for tech-savvy audiophiles who crave an immersive audio experience.

The Crusher ANC 2 headphones have been designed to deliver personalized, customizable experiences for every listener. With Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology®, users are able to create and tune features to their unique hearing preferences, and utilize hands-free voice commands to control their audio and engage with additional voice assistants. Lightweight and durable, these headphones boast design updates with comfortability in mind. Built with larger ear cups, an asymmetric yoke and a notch in the headband for improved comfort, ideal for all day wearing. The headphones are also flat-folding and collapsible, packaged in a durable travel case, making them perfect for on-the-go use.

"This latest generation of Crusher gives fans the bass response they loved in its predecessors, with the added feature of Active Noise Canceling," said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management. "We have been refining and improving the Crusher Technology for over a decade now and Crusher ANC 2 is our seventh iteration in the family. For those looking for a premium headphone, the all-new Crusher ANC 2 has it all and will no doubt deliver the world-class listening experience they crave, while layering on robust, in-demand features at a ridiculously good value."

Skullcandy developed a user experience centered around individual customization. Users can personalize the proprietary haptic bass one of three ways; rotating the adjustment wheel on the left ear cup, using the hands-free voice command "Hey Skullcandy, More Crusher," or creating bass preferences directly on the Skull-iQ app. Adjustable four-mic Active Noise Canceling not only detects and cancels noise but can now be customized and refined. Users can also set up a Personal Sound profile to tune Crusher ANC 2 to their unique hearing through a short hearing test on the app.

Additional details surrounding Crusher ANC 2 Headphones include:

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones – $229.99 MSRP

Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off) – And up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on

Rapid Charge – 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 4 hours of playtime

Adjustable Sensory Bass – Skullcandy's patented bass technology, is responsible for the experiential bass for ' Music You Can Feel '

Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining a crisp audio quality

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology ® – Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on and adjust Stay-Aware Mode, activate your device's assistant, launch Spotify Tap, Take Photo and more

Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Choose one of the preset EQ modes or create your own custom EQ

Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your headphones by customizing your on-board button controls

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic connection and pairing with the last device used

Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If headphone is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app

Durable, Lightweight Design – All-day comfort with asymmetrical, ergonomic earcups

For more information, visit Skullcandy.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube. Get ready to feel the music like never before with the Crusher ANC 2 headphones from Skullcandy.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Sub Category: Stereo Headphones; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Nov. 1, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022, (12mo) combined.

