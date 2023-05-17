ApplyToEducation and interviewstream Team Up to Address Canadian K-12 Hiring Challenges

ApplyToEducation and interviewstream, two prominent HR tech companies in the North American K-12 education sector, announce an exclusive partnership to improve the hiring process for Canadian school boards.

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, 2023, HR tech companies, ApplyToEducation and interviewstream, announced a partnership aimed at addressing the ongoing teacher, EA, and ECE shortage and enhancing hiring success for K-12 school boards in Canada. ApplyToEducation, the leading provider of applicant tracking/job boards for K-12 school boards in Canada, works with over 90% of Canadian school boards to help solve their hiring challenges. ApplyToEducation has now entered into an exclusive partnership with interviewstream, the market leading K-12 education focused video interviewing solution. As a part of this Canada-based partnership, interviewstream and ApplyToEducation will create unique offerings for all joint clients including a seamless integration between interviewstream's video interviewing tools into ApplyToEducation's solutions. This new partnership brings an even closer alignment for both organizations' strategic focus on meeting the unique hiring needs of K-12 school boards in Canada.

Interviews Simplified. Hiring Transformed. (PRNewsfoto/interviewstream) (PRNewswire)

"ApplyToEducation is committed to helping school boards find the best talent, and moving fast is a big component to doing so in this tight labor market," said Mark Laurie, President and Co-founder of ApplyToEducation. "Adding interviewstream to a school board's job board and applicant tracking system will deliver strong hiring results for school boards looking to lead in the hiring market."

In recent years, K-12 school boards across Canada have faced challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers due to class size regulation, pandemic related retirements and early retirements, challenges with Canadian data residency regulations, cost of living challenges, and varying needs between urban and rural communities. As a result, school boards have found it difficult to fill existing vacancies, let alone new positions as they emerge.

By leveraging interviewstream's video interviewing solutions within ApplyToEducation, this partnership aims to enhance the effectiveness of recruitment efforts in Canadian school boards. Moreover, it aims to broaden the geographical range of K-12 hiring teams' candidate outreach, resulting in larger talent pools for Canadian school boards. It also allows every candidate that wants to apply an opportunity to present themselves as more than just a resume but as a complete person in the early stages of the interviewing processes. Last, this partnership ensures that all Canadian school board interviewing data is securely stored in Canada by using ApplyToEducation and interviewstream's Canadian servers, meeting key security standards important to school boards.

"interviewstream is fully committed to helping the K-12 industry solve their unique and ever-changing challenges in recruiting, hiring and retaining key talent," shared Monique Mahler, CEO of interviewstream. "We are very excited to be able to expand our efforts in the education industry in North America with this new partnership with ApplyToEducation, already such a respected organization in Canada."

With over 30 years of combined experience in the K-12 market, interviewstream and ApplyToEducation are well-positioned to offer exclusive and best-in-class solutions to address the challenges faced by Canadian K-12 school boards. In addition to this focus on the K-12 market in Canada, interviewstream serves a growing portfolio of customers in local government and healthcare organizations, allowing for a greater understanding of the Canadian job market as a whole. This new, exclusive partnership between ApplyToEducation and interviewstream is a significant step towards addressing the teacher shortage and improving hiring and retention success for K-12 school boards in Canada.

About interviewstream

interviewstream creates experiences that transform hiring. Our interviewing platform helps recruiters and hiring managers ask the right questions every time, screen candidates faster, make scheduling easier, and reach candidates everywhere. interviewstream has improved the candidate experience for more than 4 million interviews hosted in over 100 countries to date.

interviewstream is dedicated to the success of our customers in K-12 school boards, healthcare, government, and enterprise organization markets (including F500, midsize, and emerging businesses). interviewstream has received several awards for growth throughout its history and is currently a leader in G2Crowd's Users Love Us Award in 2023, Highest User Adoption, and Easiest Setup in 2022, along with FeaturedCustomers Market Leader awards for Video Interviewing Software since 2021. Please contact marketing@interviewstream.com or visit www.interviewstream.com for more information.

About ApplyToEducation

ApplyToEducation is a family business founded by the Laurie brothers – Mark and Nathan. Their vision is to build a company that makes a difference in K-12 education for applicants, employees, administrators, and HR. They accomplished this by developing a web-based software solution to manage talent from date-of-hire until retirement.

Schools can manage recruiting, staffing, absences, daily assignments, and professional development in one system to simplify their processes and save administrators time. In today's employment market those who move the fastest get where they need to go first. ApplyToEducation is the engine that over 90% of Canadian School Boards now use to drive results.

ApplyToEducation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE interviewstream