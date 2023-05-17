'Our Village' highlights all those who support parents in raising their children

ROCKLAND, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "It takes a village," a common phrase used amongst parents, social media, and the press regarding the magnitude of effort it takes in raising children. But the idea of a village extends further than just raising kids. It took a village of retailers, early adopters, family members and a vision from Founder, Bob Monahan to bring UPPAbaby to market over a decade ago. On the heels of celebrating 17 years since the first Vista stroller was sold, UPPAbaby released the first brand thematic campaign, "Our Village."

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9051752-uppababy-celebrates-17-years-with-first-brand-thematic-campaign/

Early in 2022, UPPAbaby launched their reimagined and refreshed brand platform centered around "Parenthood, understood™." UPPAbaby's mission and vision for the future are grounded on being experts in parenting solutions and pushing the limits on how innovative they will make them. The brand aspires to not only develop the products that parents have come to know and trust but implement their core pillars on understanding parenthood, child development and family wellness in the workplace, community, and beyond.

"When developing our first brand narrative, the idea of 'Our Village' felt right as it is the authentic story of parenthood that resonates universally," said Joseph Alcantara, global marketing and communications director at UPPAbaby. "We understand how important a parent's or caregiver's village is to help raise their children. And seeing how families welcomed UPPAbaby to play a role in these meaningful 'villages' over the last 17 years is truly special. We are honored and grateful to be part of every parent's and caregiver's journey."

UPPAbaby's brand thematic campaign, "My Village" represents the extended hands needed to raise young children and the impact caregivers have as children grow. The assistance, guidance, and reassurance from immediate and extended family, friends, caregivers, pediatricians, coaches and more have a lasting impression on parents and their children. So, here's to the village; at UPPAbaby, we are honored to be part of yours.

To learn more about UPPAbaby and to watch "Our Village," check out UPPAbaby's YouTube channel here and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby), Instagram (@uppababy), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby). "Our Village" is produced by the UPPAbaby global marketing and communications team in collaboration with Long Haul films.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

View original content:

SOURCE UPPAbaby