Whirlpool Corporation to Feature Top Kitchen and Laundry Trends at PCBC 2023

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global major appliance company, will return to the Pacific Coast Builders' Conference (PCBC) on May 24-25, 2023, in the Anaheim Convention Center to showcase its latest kitchen and laundry appliances that illustrate today's top trends.

Keeping up with the evolving preferences of today's home buyers is no simple task, which is why trade professionals need a reliable partner that makes it easy to meet those needs.

"Our support for the trade goes beyond providing high-quality appliances; we want to ensure those innovations are purposefully designed for today's trends by using in-depth consumer insights," said Rob Byrd, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "We're also proud to provide dedicated support teams so trade professionals can better provide for their customers, and we're excited to be back on the show floor at PCBC to deliver that support in person."

Attendees will be able to explore the latest and greatest innovations from Whirlpool Corporation's trusted portfolio of brands, including Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid. Each brand offers its own appeal to a wide range of consumers and their preferences, to ensure builders have the right appliances needed to deliver outstanding results.

A few of the latest trends that PCBC attendees will see reflected in the featured products in Whirlpool Corporation booth #911 include:

Healthy Homes: Buyers continue to prioritize health and wellness, and those priorities have created demand for healthy cooking methods. The NEW KitchenAid® 30-Inch 4-Element Induction Slide-In Convection Range with Air Fry helps users crisp and brown food with less oil.1 Its induction cooktop generates heat directly within cookware, reaching high temperatures quickly and cooling down rapidly. Highly sought-after Air Fry functionality is available in the Whirlpool® 1.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave with Air Fry Mode as well, which also offers two additional cooking methods – Grill Mode and Steam Cooking. Buyers continue to prioritize health and wellness, and those priorities have created demand for healthy cooking methods. The NEW KitchenAid30-Inch 4-Element Induction Slide-In Convection Range with Air Fry helps users crisp and brown food with less oil.Its induction cooktop generates heat directly within cookware, reaching high temperatures quickly and cooling down rapidly. Highly sought-after Air Fry functionality is available in theas well, which also offers two additional cooking methods – Grill Mode and Steam Cooking.

Pet-Focused Features: Today's home buyers are pet lovers, with 70%2 of American households owning a pet. However, cleaning up after them has proven quite a challenge. In fact, 57%3 of pet owners report spending more time and energy cleaning up pet hair than they want to. The Maytag® Pet Pro System has the industry's first pet hair filter in the washer that removes up to 5X4 more pet hair from clothes. The Pet Pro option unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter, which lifts and captures pet hair from clothes. In the dryer, the Pet Pro option lifts and traps loads of pet hair with an XL lint trap. Today's home buyers are pet lovers, with 70%of American households owning a pet. However, cleaning up after them has proven quite a challenge. In fact, 57%of pet owners report spending more time and energy cleaning up pet hair than they want to. Thehas the industry's first pet hair filter in the washer that removes up to 5Xmore pet hair from clothes. The Pet Pro option unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter, which lifts and captures pet hair from clothes. In the dryer, the Pet Pro option lifts and traps loads of pet hair with an XL lint trap.

Storage and Organization: Storage solutions are vital for helping buyers keep their kitchens organized and clutter-free. In the KitchenAid® 19.4 cu. ft. 36-inch wide Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator with PrintShield™ Finish , buyers will find features that prioritize organization. Its modern 4-door configuration helps keep ingredients fresh and accessible, with premium sliding storage trays in the refrigerator and freezer. It's designed to accommodate 4-liter containers and bulky items and can be repositioned to customize storage needs. Storage solutions are vital for helping buyers keep their kitchens organized and clutter-free. In the, buyers will find features that prioritize organization. Its modern 4-door configuration helps keep ingredients fresh and accessible, with premium sliding storage trays in the refrigerator and freezer. It's designed to accommodate 4-liter containers and bulky items and can be repositioned to customize storage needs.

Seamless Kitchen Design: Beauty and function are of equal importance to home buyers, and they deserve a kitchen that won't compromise on either. The KitchenAid® Over-The-Range Microwave with Flush Built-In Design integrates evenly with surrounding cabinetry for a seamless kitchen design.5 The turntable-free design maximizes cooking space for large or multiple dishes and circulates heat around dishes with a hidden motor. Beauty and function are of equal importance to home buyers, and they deserve a kitchen that won't compromise on either. Theintegrates evenly with surrounding cabinetry for a seamless kitchen design.The turntable-free design maximizes cooking space for large or multiple dishes and circulates heat around dishes with a hidden motor.

Whirlpool Corporation will also offer an exclusive giveaway at the show with one of its brands, Gladiator® GarageWorks, which offers heavy-duty garage storage solutions. One lucky winner who scans their badge in both the Gladiator (booth #1141) and Whirlpool Corporation booths will be awarded a $1,000 prepaid VISA gift card. For terms and conditions, learn more here .

For more information about the company's presence at PCBC, visit: whirlpoolpro.com/pcbc2023/ . For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

