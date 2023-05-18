Birthdays
CONAGRA BRANDS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BERNSTEIN 39TH ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will attend the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food...
Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, will participate in a fireside chat and provide a business update beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast of the discussion will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until June 1, 2024.

About Conagra Brands 
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact: 
MEDIA:
Mike Cummins | 312-549-5257
Media@Conagra.com

INVESTORS:
Melissa Napier | 312-549-5738
IR@Conagra.com

