CORTLAND SURVEY SHOWS PET POLICIES AND PERKS BEAT OUT PRICE AND LOCATION IN HOME SEARCH

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet policies, such as size restrictions and pet deposits, are the top consideration for apartment dwelling dog-owners nationwide when looking for a new place to live (86%) – beating out considerations like cost (82%) and location (77%). This data is among findings from a new survey by Cortland, a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development and management company that manages more than 250 apartment communities comprised of more than 80,000 homes throughout the U.S.

The survey also uncovered that 70% of respondents say they are more likely to do business with a company that openly supports dog causes and charities than one that does not and 76% of respondents think it's important for their dogs to have pet friends nearby when considering where to live.

Additional survey insights include:

8 in 10 (82%) U.S. Gen X - Gen Z apartment renters who own at least one dog say having a dog influences the decisions they make related to housing, with more than half (51%) saying it "definitely" does.

Two-thirds (66%) of that same group say they would consider moving if they could tell their dog was unhappy in their current housing situation.

92% of respondents strongly agree or somewhat agree that having a pet increases their quality of living.

80% of respondents would consider moving into a new housing situation if their current situation wasn't dog friendly.

"The survey underscores that pets are as much of a priority for apartment dwellers as they are to us, which motivates our team to continue to provide our residents, with hospitality-driven apartment living experiences with the whole family in mind," said Tim Hermeling, Cortland Executive Vice President of Marketing. "From yappy hours and other pet-friendly events to leash-free bark parks and dog grooming stations and spas, Cortland communities have a variety of amenities and policies that ensure that pets feel welcome and at home."

With pets top of mind and heart, Cortland has also rolled out a new brand campaign featuring a talking pug named Cortie, who speaks about Cortland's continued commitment to unmatched hospitality that makes apartment residents feel valued at home. The fully integrated marketing campaign will include connected tv spots, billboards, and other advertising across Cortland's key Sunbelt markets to support the key mission of building awareness and engagement among prospective renters.

"We strongly believe that apartments are more than buildings. At Cortland, our apartment homes are just that – homes. We pride ourselves on providing residents with a better living experience built around friendship, personal engagement, family, and community," said Hermeling. "Our new brand icon, Cortie, adorably embodies all those qualities, reflecting our brand promise and differentiation in a memorable and engaging way."

Cortland has more than 250 pet-friendly apartment communities across the United States and has partnered with many local animal shelters to help find shelter animals a good home. Most recently, the firm waived its pet fees for its community residents in Atlanta following an urgent call from the Dekalb County Animal Shelter, which led to the adoption of more than dogs now happily living in Cortland communities across metro Atlanta.

About Cortland:

Cortland is a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cortland manages and is invested in, directly or indirectly, more than 250 apartment communities comprised of more than 80,000 homes in the U.S. with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando, and Phoenix. Cortland has significant experience in acquiring, developing, renovating, owning, and operating multifamily communities, leveraging the services of its construction, design, and property, asset, and investment management affiliates. Internationally, Cortland maintains a management and development platform in the UK.

Cortland is a Top Property Management Brand for online reputation in 2022 (Reputation Score by reputation.com) and is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (2022). For more information, please visit cortland.com.

About the Survey

Cortland's Customer Insights Team surveyed 1,170 U.S. apartment renters born between 2004 – 1973 (Gen Z to Gen X) who own at least one dog. The survey was fielded using Alchemer and the panel was sourced from Lucid. Fielding was executed in February and March 2023.

