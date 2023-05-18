JAZWARES NAMED MASTER TOY LICENSEE FOR SANRIO GLOBAL SENSATION HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS IN NORTH AMERICA

Plush Toys Inspired by the Beloved World of Hello Kitty and Friends Set to Launch With Full Toy Line Debuting in 2024

SUNRISE, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a leading global toy company, today announced that it has entered into a multiyear North America master toy licensing agreement with Sanrio to create a toy line inspired by Hello Kitty® and Friends. One of the world's most famous icons, Hello Kitty debuted nearly 50 years ago and remains a pop culture mainstay beloved by fans across generations. Capturing the brand's core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity, Jazwares' Hello Kitty and Friends toy line will embrace Sanrio's signature kawaii style and the playful, colorful nature in a wide range of toy products across multiple categories. This agreement also includes Netflix sensations Aggretsuko and Gudetama brands as well as hundreds of beloved Sanrio characters.

Set to launch at mass retail in 2024, Jazwares has secured licensing rights to design, manufacture, and market a robust cross-category line of toys for the treasured brand. The full line will include an array of trendy plush, plastics, and seasonal items for kids and collectors featuring fan-favorite characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, and Keroppi. The products will be available across North America and South America, with select categories rolling out in territories across Asia and Europe.

"Hello Kitty is one of the world's most popular cross-generational brands and as master toy licensee Jazwares has the tremendous opportunity to be part of its storied legacy at retail, helping shape and create an enormous and vibrant chapter of play," said Jeremy Padawer, CBO, Jazwares. "We can't wait to introduce fans of all ages to a new level of fun with our Hello Kitty and Friends line that offers an innovative and authentic way to interact with character favorites while also celebrating the beloved brand."

"Friendship and kindness come in many forms and with the help of Jazwares, we'll be able to expand those values in so many unique expressions of creativity and play," said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio, Inc. "This broader partnership marks a new era for Sanrio by streamlining our various product lines and providing consistency across our toy and collectible offerings through a collective vision."

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award-winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

