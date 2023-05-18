KRM22's Global Risk Platform Integrates Market Data Coverage through Strategic Collaboration with Barchart

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with KRM22, a technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets. The partnership enhances KRM22's SaaS based products with comprehensive market data coverage from Barchart, further empowering its customers to take advantage of advanced data and tools for risk management solutions.

KRM22's Holistic Risk approach is built on a powerful, scalable, and fully integrated risk management service, allowing users to minimize risk and IT expenses, while maximizing productivity. Through the partnership, KRM22's products will leverage Barchart's industry-leading data to provide its users with global market data coverage, giving them access to the information they need to make informed decisions.

"We're excited to team up with KRM22 to enable their product suite with Barchart's industry-leading market data solutions," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "By leveraging Barchart's comprehensive market data coverage, KRM22's clients will have access to advanced insights and analysis, which will empower them with more information for decision-making and further support their risk management requirements," added Haraburda.

KRM22 CEO, Stephen Casner, says "The partnership with Barchart will enhance the KRM22 ecosystem through seamless integration of industry-leading, comprehensive market data coverage, furthering our ability to serve the capital markets community. KRM22 risk management and analytical services provide our customers with valuable new tools for managing trading and corporate risks. We're delighted to be working with Barchart under this strategic collaboration, helping us to deliver risk as alpha."

Barchart's market data solutions are trusted by clients worldwide, providing users with the insights they need to make investing, trading and risk management decisions. To learn more about Barchart's market data services or to explore our comprehensive inventory, please visit barchart.com/solutions .

To learn more or to access KRM22's risk management solutions utilizing Barchart's extensive market data, please visit KRM22 Trading Risk .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About KRM22

KRM22 is a specialist software investment business led by industry experts, with an investment focus on risk management software and technology predominantly for capital markets. KRM22 envisions a world in which capital market organizations operate at an optimal threshold of risk to improve alpha and drive increasing profits. It is our mission to deliver holistic risk solutions that bring increased visibility of risks to CEOs and senior executives while simultaneously lowering the cost of risk management systems to capital market organizations.

KRM22 PLC is listed on AIM, and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world's major financial centers.

