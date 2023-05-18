Sakari Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sakari has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

As a best-in-class omni-channel communication platform, Sakari empowers teams to establish engaging conversations and build meaningful relationships with their leads and customers around the world. With over 6,000 active users using Sakari to send messages, Sakari's scalable solution is changing the way businesses communicate with their customers. Built with a powerful suite of business messaging features, the Sakari platform is designed to help start and scale your business communications.

"Sakari is honored to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine as one of the top places to work," said Adam Horsman, Co-Founder of Sakari. "I'm proud of the fact that as we've more than doubled in size in the last 18 months, we've continued to maintain our culture and provide all team members with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive and do their best work. We are incredibly proud of the team we have built and are equally excited about what's ahead."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Sakari

Founded in 2016, Sakari is an omni-channel communication platform used by businesses around the world to communicate with their customers. We enable businesses to easily send customized alerts, reminders, and marketing campaigns to leads, customers, and employees, wherever they are. We serve thousands of businesses across more than 40 countries, with headquarters based out of San Francisco. For more information, visit www.sakari.io

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

