Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of Purion H200 SiC Power Series Implanters to Leading Power Device Chipmakers in Europe and Asia

BEVERLY, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced shipment of multiple Purion H200 SiC Power Series™ ion implanter systems to leading power device chipmakers in Europe and Asia. Shipments include both evaluation and revenue systems and will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive industry electric vehicle (EV) applications.

The Purion H200 is the first and only single wafer high current implanter designed to cover all high dose implant applications from energies as low as 5keV to a maximum of 200keV, and is especially suited to foundry and power device manufacturers’ needs. (PRNewswire)

President and CEO Dr. Russell Low commented, "The power device market continues to grow rapidly and is a key driver of our growth globally. We are pleased to continue to support our customers' fab capacity expansion with our market leading Purion Power Series ion implanters."

Executive Vice President of Marketing and Applications Dr. Greg Redinbo stated, "Device fabrication in this segment requires high implant capital intensity for processes that require higher energy implants and higher dose implants. The Purion H200 SiC provides chipmakers with these capabilities, allowing them to optimize their fab productivity and power device performance."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

