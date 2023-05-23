Kendamil, European Whole Milk Formula, Announces Latest Expansion Into Walmart

One of the Fastest Growing Infant Formula Brands Available in the U.S Hits the Shelves of 1,000 Walmart Stores

DENVER, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendamil , the Queen's Award-winning, European-made infant formula, is expanding into Walmart. Kendamil is committed to providing accessible excellence and affordable infant formulas to millions of families across the U.S. Now available in more stores than ever, Kendamil's Classic Infant Formula and Organic Infant Formula can be found on the shelves of 1,000 select Walmart stores, and on Walmart.com.

"Our mission is to provide the highest quality products at an affordable price that are accessible to every parent. We are confident Kendamil's expansion into Walmart will provide parents with greater accessibility to more affordable high-quality formula," said Ross McMahon, CEO of Kendal Nutricare. "Our family believes every baby deserves the best start to life, which is why we craft formulas using clean ingredients that are closer to nature and kinder to babies. We are eager to continue providing our award-winning formula to thousands of families in Walmart stores and online. Parents agree too. With over 5,000 5-star reviews online since launching, our internal data shows that Kendamil is growing exponentially and fast becoming the leading choice for baby formula among US parents."

With over 60 years' heritage in crafting the highest quality infant nutrition, Kendamil is the only whole-milk-based, European formula currently available in the US. Kendamil's award-winning Center of Excellence, located within the English Lake District (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), strives to develop the most natural, sustainable, and scientifically advanced formulations in the world, recipes crafted with love to be closer to breastmilk and kinder on tummies. Kendamil's award-winning recipe is uniquely formulated with fresh, liquid whole milk (containing natural MFGM), negating the need for processed fats like palm oil or soy, and includes lactose from grass-fed cows, avoiding all corn syrups. Kendamil is enriched with a unique dual-prebiotic blend (GOS / FOS) and HMOs as found in breastmilk, while its vegetarian, halal, and kosher status makes for a recipe that is inclusive and accessible for all families.

Following exceptional US demand for European-quality infant formula, Kendamil has supplied over 4.0 million cans (120 million bottle-feeds) of their all-natural, whole-milk-based infant formula to U.S families nationwide and is today one of the fastest-growing formula brands in America.

Kendamil's infant formula is available nationwide in other major retailers, both in-store and online.

About Kendamil:

Kendamil is the flagship brand of Kendal Nutricare, a family-run, Queen's Award-winning family nutrition business based in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With a 60-year heritage crafting baby formula from their home in the Lake District, Kendamil proudly pioneered a unique recipe made using farm-fresh whole milk from grass-fed cows. Kendamil is proudly European made with an award-winning recipe founded on natural ingredients, made with love and without compromises. Kendamil uses natural milk fats in place of palm oil, natural lactose in place of corn syrups and is vegetarian-friendly. Today, we are proud to be a Queen's Award-winning business for our innovative recipes and our resulting exponential growth across 45 countries. An independent, family-run company, in 2020, we were proud to be selected by the Financial Times as one of Europe's 1,000 Fastest Growing Companies.

