Sempra Ranked No. 1 Employer for Diversity Among U.S. Utilities by DiversityInc

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named the top-ranked utility company in the U.S. for diversity, beating out its peers to earn the No. 1 spot on DiversityInc's Top Utilities list for 2023. Recognized as an industry leader for its commitment to cultivating an inclusive and high-performance culture and for its dedication to advancing programs that support historically underrepresented communities, Sempra also earned spots on DiversityInc's Top Regional Employers and Top Companies for Philanthropy lists. The rankings are based on six key areas of workplace fairness: Human capital, leadership accountability, talent development, workforce practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

"For 25 years, our high-performance culture has brought together employees of different backgrounds, perspectives and ideas with a shared goal of delivering energy with purpose," said Mitch Mitchell, senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships for Sempra. "We believe that the diversity of our workforce empowers the Sempra family of companies to better serve our consumers and the communities in which we operate, while also benefitting our shareholders and other stakeholders."

By the Numbers

Sempra is dedicated to building a high-performance culture enriched by the diverse backgrounds and lived experiences of its employees. In 2022, people of color made up nearly 60% of the U.S.-based workforce and women represented 34% of leadership across the Sempra family of companies. The company also consistently provides opportunities to promote diversity and inclusion among its employees through direct engagement, employee resource groups and enterprise-wide events covering topics such as allyship in action and mental health awareness.

Sempra's diverse and inclusive environment also extends to the communities it serves. In 2022, the company provided $40 million in community giving through the Sempra family of companies and the Sempra Foundation. Additionally, Sempra's California and Texas utilities in 2022 purchased more than $2.4 billion in goods and services from businesses owned by women, minorities, service-disabled veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community, representing about 30% of total supplier spend.

Learn more about Sempra's inclusive and high-performance culture in its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About the Top 50 Companies for Diversity List

The Top 50 Companies for Diversity List has been published annually since 2001. Conducted by Fair360, the list aims to educate the workforce about workplace fairness, equity and inclusion. The list is compiled based on company-provided data that covers leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy for judges to review.

"Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has become the external validator for large U.S. employers committed to promoting fairness," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "These rankings represent evidence-based, superior human capital outcomes achieved only by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone."

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

