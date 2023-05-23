TOY ASSOCIATION & CLAMOUR UNVEIL INFLUENCERS' TOP TOY PICKS FOR SPRING & SUMMER '23

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official start of summer kicks off this Memorial Day weekend, the "Best of Spring & Summer 2023 Influencer Choice List," presented by The Toy Association™ and powered by Clamour, today unveiled the hottest toys and games of the season as voted on by top-tier toy and family content creators. Families are invited to shop the list of toys below.

The Toy Association logo (PRNewsfoto/The Toy Association) (PRNewswire)

"The 'Best of Spring & Summer 2023 Influencer Choice List' offers families a trusted selection of top toys, from active outdoor toys and travel-ready games to creative toys that will keep young minds engaged over summer break," said Kristin Morency Goldman, senior advisor of strategic communications at The Toy Association. "This year's list highlights a diverse assortment of innovative products that are sure to inspire many hours of fun-filled, skill-building play in the coming months."

Hundreds of leading digital influencers in the Clamour network were invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands this spring. Influencers were required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than half a million. They reviewed product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

The Spring & Summer 2023 Influencer Choice List

(Listed alphabetically by company name)

"The collaboration between The Toy Association and Clamour brings together the expertise of top-tier toy and family content creators with the top products of the summer season," said Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. "By involving influencers with extensive reach and influence, this list highlights the most innovative and entertaining toys and games that were deemed the top picks of the season."

For more information about the Spring & Summer 2023 Influencer Choice List powered by Clamour, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz. No employees or representatives of Clamour or The Toy Association had any role in determining the selected products.

About The Toy Association™ www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion, and is the nation's most effective resource and influential advocate for hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Toy Association manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $40 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair®; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About Clamour http://www.clamour.co

Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since launching in 2016, Clamour has innovated experiential marketing in the toy industry with its annual Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. Clamour Summit influencers have a combined reach of over 7 billion and each year's video content generates more that 500 million earned views. Clamour events regularly host global launches of new product lines and allow brands to form priceless personal relationships with influencers for future collaboration. Past toy sponsors include Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, ZURU, Nintendo, PlayMonster, Moose Toys, YULU, WowWee, MGA Entertainment, Bandai, Goliath Games, Jazwares, JAKKS Pacific, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, Redwood Ventures, and Zing Toys.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Toy Association