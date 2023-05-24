Iridium Edge Solar Integrates with Laird Connectivity Sensors to Expand Remote IoT Operations

MCLEAN, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Laird Connectivity™, a global leader in wireless technology, to integrate their low-powered sensors with the self-charging Iridium Edge® Solar. Laird Connectivity's Sentrius™ BT610 I/O and BT510+ IoT sensors connect to the Iridium Edge Solar over Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), adding a wealth of new capabilities and use cases for wireless, long lasting remote operations anywhere in the world. As part of this partnership, Laird Connectivity is also now an Iridium Value Added Developer (VAD).

Iridium Edge Solar & Laird Connectivity for Agribusiness (PRNewswire)

Combining the versatile capabilities of the Iridium Edge Solar and Laird Connectivity IoT sensors caters to multiple markets and use cases ranging from telematics, security and safety, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), sensor-based applications for industrial purposes, remote IoT applications, maritime applications, and infrastructure. The combination can be adapted to suit almost any application ranging from tank level monitoring, asset tracking, monitoring temperature, detecting motion, sensing a door opening or closing, engine status monitoring, or remote management of fixed assets.

"By leveraging each other's strengths, Iridium and Laird Connectivity are bringing best-in-class, cutting edge, cost-effective, and scalable capabilities to the market," said Tim Last, vice president and general manager of IoT, Iridium. "We are excited to offer customers this innovative solution that unlocks the full potential of IoT applications."

"We are delighted to partner with Iridium to deliver innovative solutions in wireless connectivity," said Bill Steinike, CEO, Laird Connectivity. "This partnership helps bring our products and offerings to a larger and more diverse group of customers while accelerating their time to market and improving overall RoI."

With an easy-to-use mobile application, users can perform over-the-air firmware updates and pair the Iridium Edge Solar with Laird Connectivity's Bluetooth sensors by simply scanning QR codes. Data from the Laird Connectivity IoT sensors is transmitted to the Iridium Edge Solar and can be sent back to customers securely via Iridium® CloudConnect. The ease of use, flexibility and long lifespan of the Iridium Edge Solar and Laird Connectivity IoT sensors provides a streamlined experience for users into the future.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company has recently completed its next-generation satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

