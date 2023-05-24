TOJOY CEO Ge Jun Addressed the 3rd Jiangsu Development Summit: Platforms of Great Sharing Will Scale Enterprise Growth

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Jiangsu Provincial government, the 3rd Jiangsu Development Summit kicked off in Nanjing on May 20. TOJOY CEO Ge Jun was invited as one of the eight heavyweight speakers across different fields to deliver a keynote speech at the Opening Ceremony.

A week prior to the Summit, Ge Jun, at the Global Leaders Debate panel of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Abu Dhabi, called on global investors, policymakers and entrepreneurs to participate in industrial collaboration through platforms for the acceleration of emerging enterprises. During the event, TOJOY Shared Holding Group was also presented with the "Unicorns Social Impact Award".

In his keynote speech at the Summit, Ge pointed out that the rapid economic development of Jiangsu Province has always been tied to its alignment with the innovative development of global economy. The pandemic has resulted in a paradigm shift of global economic development toward innovative breakthroughs, green and low-carbon economy, and bio-health. Under the "Made in Jiangsu" initiative, the province has elevated its industrial chain to higher levels through technology R&D and innovation, which is in line with the priorities and hotspots of global economic development.

TOJOY CEO Ge Jun delivered a keynote speech at the 3rd Jiangsu Development Summit (PRNewswire)

Before joining TOJOY, Ge Jun served as the Global Vice President of Intel, Apple and Nvidia, and has long fixed his attention on the technological innovation of global enterprises.

According to Ge, 28 enterprises on the "2023 Global Unicorn List" are registered in Jiangsu, and 20 on the "Hurun Future Unicorns in the World 2023" are headquartered in Jiangsu. The sound industry infrastructure and supportive policies have made Jiangsu a fertile land for the incubation of unicorns.

Ge explained that as of the end of 2022, the private sector accounted for about 75% of GDP growth in Jiangsu Province. Private enterprises represent the mainstay of Jiangsu's economy, and over 4 million small and medium-sized enterprises constitute the most dynamic components. "The economic development of Jiangsu relies heavily on invigorating the development of small and medium-sized enterprises." Ge said.

With regard to advancing scientific and technological innovation, industrial upgrade, economic transformation and employment, Ge noted that platforms of great sharing can play a vital role, and has the potential to scale and accelerate the innovative development of Jiangsu Province. As a practitioner and advocate of the Great Sharing Economy (GSE) theory, Ge firmly believed that a new era of business growth featuring the great sharing will advent, and platforms of great sharing will surely scale the business growth and social values of enterprises.

Ge Jun believed that platforms of great sharing will scale enterprise growth (PRNewswire)

TOJOY is a global enterprise empowerment platform driven by the big data of millions of entrepreneurs and the number of its registered SME owners has exceeded 3 million. Ge mentioned that TOJOY plans to set up a platform in Jiangsu Province for the exchanges of innovative services and industries. By integrating resources home and abroad, the platform will accelerate the development of innovative enterprises as well as the quality development of Jiangsu Province and the Yangtze River Delta region at large.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TOJOY SHARED HOLDING GROUP