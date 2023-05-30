TAIPEI, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is bringing its latest consumer products and innovations from its AORUS gaming family and the creator-focused AERO lineup to COMPUTEX, the highly anticipated global technology event that takes place from May 30 to June 2, 2023, in Taipei. GIGABYTE showcases its latest tech innovations, DIY-friendly designs, and newest products while also creating an ultimate 4K gaming area in AORUSVERSE to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

GIGABYTE Advances to COMPUTEX with Innovative Technology Products and Excellence in Design (PRNewswire)

Among the highlights are the innovative Bionic cooling design integrated into the Shark Fans on the highly acclaimed AORUS GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards, engineered to significantly reduce fan noise and increase air pressure. The AORUS 17X laptop features the next-gen WINDFORCE Infinity technology that keeps the WASD area and touchpad at low temperatures for better ergonomics, while the precision-crafted AERO 16 OLED utilizes top-tier CNC milling technology. Last but not least, the brand-new AORUS 16, a 16:10 gaming laptop, is one of the first on the gaming market that pairs with a gallium nitride power adaptor. This showcases not only GIGABYTE's pioneering devotion to power efficiency but also its commitment to innovation.

Designed with gamers in mind, AORUS's DIY-friendly design is applied to diverse product lines. Besides cutting-edge power and thermal management to ensure optimal overclocking performance, the EZ-Latch designs on AORUS motherboards simplify the PC building process, enabling quick and hassle-free installations. Integrated LCD screens on the AORUS graphics cards, PSUs, and CPU coolers provide users with a convenient way to customize builds and monitor performance in real time. Visitors will be impressed by the groundbreaking Cable Stealth design on Stealth 500 DIY Kit, which sets new standards in cable management, and the highly-adaptive Arm Edition gaming monitors designed to enhance ergonomics and user experience. Moreover, GIGABYTE creates an awe-inspiring 4K gaming experience by combining PC modding with a triple M32UC gaming monitor configuration, providing the ultimate level of immersion. Besides, the 48-inch FO48U 4K gaming monitor aims to elevate home console gaming to the next level.

Apart from featuring a collection of innovative and exquisite-crafted products from all product lines honored with global awards, GIGABYTE also showcases the up-to-date Intel® Z790 series motherboards, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti series graphics cards, and AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card at COMPUTEX 2023. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_COMPUTEX_2023

