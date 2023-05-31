Indiana Center For Recovery Obtains Wellbriety Certification, Further Strengthening Its Commitment to Culturally-Sensitive Treatment

MISHAWAKA, Ind., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center For Recovery is pleased to announce that it has become a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center at its Mishawaka location, reinforcing their dedication to culturally-sensitive, evidence-based treatment for Native Americans dealing with substance use disorder.

With a solid foundation in Indiana, the Indiana Center For Recovery offers an all-encompassing suite of services. These include individual and group counseling, family therapy, medication-assisted treatment, mental health treatment, and advanced therapeutics such as TMS treatment and Spravato ketamine therapy. Our Mishawaka campus provides detoxification, residential care, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services, guided by a team of seasoned professionals committed to helping clients attain long-lasting recovery from substance abuse and mental health conditions.

The Wellbriety Certification, awarded by White Bison, is designed to support drug and alcohol rehab centers in delivering culturally relevant treatment services for Indigenous people. By fulfilling the certification requirements, treatment centers are recognized by decision-makers in Native American communities as a preferred program for drug and alcohol rehab. This program aims to ensure Native Americans receive the highest standard of care.

"We are privileged to have earned this certification and are steadfast in our commitment to provide the highest possible care for our Native American clients. Our advanced therapeutics and culturally-sensitive methodology instill confidence in our ability to provide top-notch treatment," said Jackie Daniels, Director of Clinical Development.

About Indiana Center for Recovery

Indiana Center For Recovery is a patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility. They have been offering treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in Bloomington since 2016 with locations in Mishawaka, Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Merrillville, Jeffersonville, and Lafayette. Visit https://treatmentindiana.com for more information.

About White Bison

White Bison, founded in 1988, provides resources to promote sobriety, recovery, addiction prevention, and wellness learning to indigenous communities nationwide. The organization supports individuals to find sobriety from addictions and commit to a life of wellness and healing, including healing from the Native American experience of historical trauma. They offer Wellbriety resources, host conferences and coalitions, and organize community training events and grassroots Firestarters circles of recovery groups. Many non-Native individuals also utilize White Bison's resources, participate in its learning circles, and volunteer their services.

