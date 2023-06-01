Mazda Reports May Sales Results

May Marks the Eighth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 33,262 vehicles, an increase of 117.2 percent compared to May 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 153,997 vehicles; an increase of 20.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in May, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 108.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,262 vehicles in May, an increase of 4 percent compared to May 2022 .

Sales Highlights

2 nd best May sales since 1995 with 32,351 vehicles sold.

Best-ever May sales of CX-50 with 3,865 vehicles sold.

2nd best May sales of CX-30 with 6,091 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada , Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 6,467 vehicles, an increase of 62.7 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales total 22,252 vehicles; a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 5,945 vehicles, an increase of 178 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 28,986 vehicles; an increase of 107 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























May May YOY % % MTD

May May YOY % % MTD



2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,468 904 173.0 % 162.1 %

12,382 13,990 (11.5) % (11.5) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,308 405 223.0 % 210.0 %

6179 5,470 13.0 % 13.0 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,160 499 132.5 % 123.2 %

6203 8,520 (27.2) % (27.2) %























Mazda6 0 2 (100.0) % (100.0) %

0 334 (100.0) % (100.0) %























MX-5 Miata 1,090 405 169.1 % 158.4 %

4,647 2,668 74.2 % 74.2 %

MX-5 646 160 303.8 % 287.6 %

2542 908 180.0 % 180.0 %

MXR 444 245 81.2 % 74.0 %

2105 1,760 19.6 % 19.6 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 6,091 2,955 106.1 % 97.9 %

31915 16,994 87.8 % 87.8 %

CX-5 14,100 8,093 74.2 % 67.3 %

67160 75,150 (10.6) % (10.6) %

CX-9 3,349 1,453 130.5 % 121.3 %

16496 15,023 9.8 % 9.8 %

CX-50 3,865 1,465 163.8 % 153.3 %

17934 3,221 456.8 % 456.8 %

MX-30 18 35 (48.6) % (50.6) %

50 293 (82.9) % (82.9) %

C90 1,545 0 - -

2659 0 - -

C9P 736 0 - -

754 0 - -

CARS 3,558 1,311 171.4 % 160.5 %

17,029 16,992 0.2 % 0.2 %

TRUCKS 29,704 14,001 112.2 % 103.7 %

136,968 110,681 23.8 % 23.8 %























TOTAL 33,262 15,312 117.2 % 108.5 %

153,997 127,673 20.6 % 20.6 %













































*Selling Days 25 24





126 126





























