This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- US Consumer Confidence Slipped in May "Their assessment of current employment conditions saw the most significant deterioration, with the proportion of consumers reporting jobs are 'plentiful' falling 4 ppts from 47.5 percent in April to 43.5 percent in May. Consumers also became more downbeat about future business conditions, weighing on the expectations index," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board.
- Public Restroom Germs are a Touchy Subject
According to the Healthy Handwashing Survey™ from Bradley Corporation, 62% of Americans use a paper towel as a barrier to avoid touching flushers, faucets and doors. Women are even more likely to use the "paper towel as a glove" approach, with 67% taking this evasive measure.
- Historic press event on UAP/UFO disclosure in Washington, DC
The Disclosure intelligence UFO archive, consisting of over 5 terabytes of government documents, whistleblower testimony and specific locations of illegally operated UFO projects and corporations will also be unveiled. Over 700 military, intelligence and corporate whistleblowers are included in this vast archive.
- Announcing "Building Connected Communities" - A New Initiative to Advance Solutions to Our Nation's Loneliness Crisis
Building Connected Communities will focus on identifying, developing, and deploying evidence-based tools, best practices, and resources that local leaders can use to strengthen social connection across all ages and stages of life.
- NIAAA: Parents--Talk With Your High School Grads About Celebrating Safely It is critical to talk with your graduate because research shows that parents do make a difference. By serving as a positive role model, talking with other parents and your teens, supervising parties to make sure no alcohol is served, and supporting alcohol-free school celebrations, you can help prevent a life-changing mistake.
- Policy Pathways' Summer Academy Online Inspires Future Policy Leaders
Policy Pathways fills a unique niche that many high schools and academic institutions overlook, delivering teenagers and young adults across the country educational tools, skills, and experiences in policy studies which enable them to transfer their passions to real-world careers and institutional change.
- June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) Empowers the Public to Become Educated, and Educate Others, About Migraine and Other Headache Diseases
- Dominion Energy encourages customers to prepare for hurricane season
The Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30. Dominion Energy encourages everyone to use this opportunity to make sure they are prepared for the next storm, whenever it may come.
- Abbott, Real Madrid and the Real Madrid Foundation Band Together to 'Beat Malnutrition' Globally Through New Campaign
The new campaign empowers communities to help children reach their full potential through nutrition education and malnutrition screening and furthers Abbott's partnership with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid Foundation to reduce global childhood malnutrition.
- Six Ways to Support LGBTQIA-Owned Businesses
Small business owners share their advice for supporting and working with LGBTQIA+ businesses year-round.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 278,000 Jobs in May; Annual Pay was Up 6.5%
"This is the second month we've seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring."
