RE/MAX Grows Presence in South Pacific, Sells Master Franchise Rights in Republic of Fiji

Current New Zealand Regional Owner Expanding Operations to Island Nation

DENVER, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holder of RE/MAX® Master Franchise rights in New Zealand has purchased the same rights for the Republic of Fiji and plans to expand the brand into that island nation as well, RE/MAX, LLC announced today. The buyer, Don Ha, who has developed a sizable regional presence in New Zealand, is also the franchise owner of RE/MAX Revolution in Auckland, NZ.

www.remax.com (PRNewswire)

"With entrepreneurs like Don Ha on board, we believe the RE/MAX expansion throughout the South Pacific is set to continue at a solid pace," says Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President, RE/MAX Global and Commercial. "We've had a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand for years, and bringing RE/MAX into this cultural island nation should generate even more momentum. A presence in Fiji should heighten the RE/MAX brand, build local economies, and introduce a higher level of professionalism and production in the country's real estate industry."

Says Ha, "Bringing RE/MAX to Fiji will create more competition in the market, which serves everyone's interests. For those already in the industry, RE/MAX presents a different way of conducting business; for those interested in getting into real estate as a career, RE/MAX offers intriguing possibilities; and for those interested in buying and selling real estate, RE/MAX delivers solutions and better outcomes."

Ha says professionally this expansion will allow for a reciprocal referral exchange and broader global awareness campaign. Additionally, both Ha and RE/MAX New Zealand Chief Operating Officer, Mala Maharaj, have family ties to Fiji. "RE/MAX Fiji is more than expanding into a new region," Ha says. "It is like a homecoming."

Ha has been listing and selling real estate since 1995 and joined the RE/MAX network as a Broker/Owner in 2017.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC