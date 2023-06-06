AgBiome Leverages Ginkgo Strain Optimization Services to Optimize Agricultural Biological Pipeline

By leveraging Ginkgo's ultra high throughput encapsulated screening capabilities, AgBiome aims to unlock even higher performance of its microbial strain pipeline

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome®, Inc., a leader in global microbial innovation, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced a partnership to optimize the performance of products in AgBiome's pipeline of agricultural biologicals. Organizations developing next generation agricultural inputs can access Ginkgo's platform to accelerate discovery and deployment of new products. By leveraging Ginkgo's ultra high throughput encapsulated screening capabilities, AgBiome aims to provide growers with new and improved live microbial strain products.

The biological crop protection market has significantly grown in recent years as growers have increasingly sought effective and sustainable alternatives to synthetic pest control products. By leveraging Ginkgo's suite of advanced biology tools, AgBiome aims to enhance the breadth and efficacy of novel biological products.

"We believe we can identify improved variants at massive scale, which can help deliver more potent agricultural biologicals and bring the next generation of products to market," said Magalie Guilhabert, Head of Ag Biologicals, Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are thrilled to work with an industry leader like AgBiome as we seek to optimize live microbial strain products in their pipeline and provide even better solutions to growers around the world."

"AgBiome is committed to creating the most effective crop protection products, and we are always looking for new technologies to enable better performance," said Scott Uknes, Co-founder and Co-CEO of AgBiome. "We are excited to utilize Ginkgo's capabilities in ultra high throughput assay development to evolve the next generation of biologicals as we continue to provide growers with improved product efficacy."

AgBiome's crop protection products, discovered using its proprietary Genesis™ platform, are based on natural microbial strains that have undergone extensive testing and evaluation to ensure consistent performance. Ginkgo's ultra high throughput encapsulated screening technology makes it possible to search through up to 1 million strain variants in a single run and select the best performing candidates for further development. Built on nanoliter encapsulation technology, Ginkgo's screening capabilities provide nanoscale growth and assay compartments and make it possible to greatly reduce the screening time for large libraries.

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

At AgBiome, we partner with the microbial world for human benefit. We are recognized as a Certified B Corp for upholding high environmental, social and governance standards. Our proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for multiple industries, including agriculture, human health, and industrial products and processes. For agriculture, we combine our novel microbial collection and data science with validated industry-best assays for insect, disease, herbicide, and nematode control. Through our commercial subsidiaries, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler ®fungicide, launched in 2019, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops, followed by Theia ® fungicide, which launched in late 2022. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com

