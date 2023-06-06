Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Mobility Solutions Provider CAG

NORWOOD, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition of Corporate Accessories Group, LLC ("CAG"), a full stack mobility solutions provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010 and based in Belmont, Massachusetts, CAG serves approximately 175 enterprise and SMB customers, providing full-life cycle management services across mobility products, including wireless plan management, wireless spend optimization, kitting, and mobility product sales. The integration of CAG's expertise into the Amplix platform presents an exceptional opportunity to address the growing demand for mobility cost optimization and reinforces Amplix's commitment to delivering comprehensive and cost-effective technology solutions to its clients.

Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, commented, "We're excited to welcome CAG into the Amplix family and look forward to working closely together to deliver exceptional solutions and service. As our customers continue to consistently prioritize mobility spend optimization, combining our capabilities with CAG's full stack mobility solutions will enhance the differentiated value we can offer. This partnership is a testament to the long-standing relationship between our two companies."

Peter DiNatale, Founder of CAG, added, "Amplix's extensive base of enterprise-level customers presents a tremendous avenue for growth for CAG. As companies increasingly seek ways to cut costs, our deep mobility expertise can offer unparalleled value. We are thrilled to join forces at this opportune moment in CAG's history, and are confident this partnership will create significant growth opportunities for both companies, all of our talented team members and our combined customer bases."

About CAG

CAG is a trusted resource for IT professionals seeking full life-cycle management across mobility products. CAG's comprehensive suite of services has helped numerous organizations streamline their mobility operations. The company is headquartered in Belmont, Massachusetts.

About Amplix

Amplix is a leading provider of technology advisory services and software to more than 2,500 customers across multiple industries, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix's advisory services encompass data connectivity, cloud telephony, customer experience, security and managed services, business continuity, cloud optimization and data center solutions. Recently acquired by Gemspring Capital, Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex, and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.4 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

