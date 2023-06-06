Celigo Expands Strategic Partner Programs Globally with Ecosystem Agnostic Integration Practices

Partners Succeed with Celigo's Partner Ecosystem, Now Expanded Through Global Services and Support to Better Meet Customer Needs.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced key expansions to its Partner Program, including strategic investments in both geographic and ecosystem expansion to support its partners in building integration practices that better meet customer and market needs. This announcement comes as Celigo's partners have seen continued momentum throughout the last year, as the company's strategic programs have enabled partners such as BPM , Bring IT , Catalyst ERP , Netizen , MorganFranklin Consulting , and Sikich to capitalize on fast-growing opportunities in automation.

Celigo is the only iPaaS company that provides up-front consultation and advisory through its partner ecosystem before they start implementation to make sure customers are ready to automate, even as the easy-to-implement solution bypasses the standard industry developer resource requirements. With this program, partners can offer their own high-value integration and business process consulting and advisory services to end users. Furthermore, the program will help partners boost revenues in the following ways:

Provide advanced business process consulting services to joint customers

Develop multi-phase engagements with integration as the driving force

Shift from low value implementation work to high-value consulting services with data at the center

Align to sales and automation methodology to create new service offerings

In addition to addressing more complex projects, such as with increased endpoint connections, and doubling down on its completely ecosystem-agnostic approach – including platforms such as Acumatica, Microsoft, NetSuite, Sage, Salesforce, SAP, etc. – new investments in the Celigo Partner Program include:

Enhanced partner support including dedicated product support, technical assistance, process consulting, marketing resources and more.

Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) program to promote joint go-to-market initiatives with automated comarketing, cobranding and lead attribution.

Global community events to promote partner training and education on leveraging partnership best practices.

"As companies expand their automation use cases, we continue to look for ways to serve them most effectively," said Jan Arendtz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "This is why we are investing heavily in our Partner Program to address a more diverse and complex set of needs across the globe. Our partners also benefit from this approach as we collaborate to build systems that fit the market's ever-evolving demands."

Celigo will scale its partner program to ensure the success of its customers and support its continued momentum, as evidenced by the following increases in the last year:

Level 4 Product Certifications : 12% increase in partners capable of implementation

Strategic Channel Partners: 80% Increase in Strategic Partnerships

Microsoft Partner Increase: 20% Increase in Strategic Microsoft Partnerships

Acumatica Partner Increase: 100% Increase in Strategic Acumatica Partnerships

SAP Partner Increase: 100% Increase in Strategic SAP Partnerships

"As a Celigo Strategic Partner, Bring IT has been able to expand our promise of offering 360° consulting, implementation and professional services to organizations that are looking to gain real-time visibility and operational excellence for their business," said Omar Palacios, CEO of Bring IT. "We are excited about our growing partnership as Bring IT expands further into LATAM and EMEA."

Learn more about the Celigo Partnership Ecosystem by visiting our Partner Program page .

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). At Celigo, we understand the evolving market and believe integration should be accessible to everyone in your organization. Our platform is built for both the line-of-business user and technical teams, promoting automation at every level of the business and enabling growth and innovation at scale. For more information, visit www.celigo.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

