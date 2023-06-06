Lowe's to make $6 million donation to Habitat for Humanity to support home repair and rehab projects across U.S.

Lowe's red vest associates to lend volunteer support throughout two-year partnership extension

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International announced that Lowe's has committed $6 million to support home repair and rehab projects undertaken by local Habitat affiliates over the next two years.

Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY) (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Lowe's will fund four grants to address critical health and safety needs in owner-occupied homes. This year, 75 local Habitat affiliates will use this funding to complete more than 400 projects across the U.S., including critical home repairs, home performance improvements, community revitalization, and repairs and modifications to make homes safer for older homeowners.

Last year, Lowe's and Habitat announced a renewed focus of their national partnership to support home repair and preservation efforts. During 2022, support from Lowe's helped 100 local Habitat affiliates complete 680 projects, providing 550 owner-occupied households with the necessary repairs and modifications to help owners stay and age in their homes safely.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Lowe's for another two years," said Tolli Love, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. "A safe, decent and affordable home can have a significant impact on a family's health and well-being. Through our partnership with Lowe's, we are furthering our commitment to building and improving homes where families can thrive, and communities can transform. We are grateful for Lowe's continued support of our mission and look forward to working together to help even more families build strength and stability through shelter."

As part of the renewal, Lowe's committed $100,000 to support Habitat's Cost of Home national advocacy campaign that brings local Habitat organizations, partners, volunteers and community members together to find solutions and help create policies that will allow 10 million individuals to have access to affordable homes. Lowe's will also support Habitat's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 1 – Oct. 6. As one of the Diamond Sponsors for the event, Lowe's has committed $1 million to support the construction of 20 new homes. Future homeowners will work alongside Lowe's red vest associates and hundreds of other volunteers from around the world during the weeklong build event.

"Over the course of our 20-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity, we have seen firsthand the transformative power that critical home repairs can have on a community when people can continue to live in their homes," said Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources. "Lowe's is committed to making homes better for all, and we are grateful to Habitat for Humanity and all of our associate volunteers for their dedication to improving access to safe and affordable housing nationwide."

Since the national partnership began in 2003, Lowe's and Habitat have worked together to help more than 18,000 people build or improve a place to call home. Lowe's has committed nearly $90 million to help families improve their living conditions, provided donated products to local Habitat affiliates and engaged associate volunteers across the country.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

